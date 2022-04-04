ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot with 119-100 victory

By CBS Los Angeles
Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory Sunday night.

Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. Los Angeles made 23 3s and set a franchise record for points in a 153-119 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

The Clippers made all eight of their shots from the perimeter in the first quarter. According to Sportradar, it is the first time since at least 1996 Los Angeles has had a perfect quarter with seven or more attempts.

Paul George had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his third game back for the Clippers, who had six players in double figures. All of George's field goals were 3-pointers.

CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. New Orleans could have wrapped up a play-in tournament berth with a win after Denver defeated the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the day.

The Clippers trailed 25-21 before going on a 32-8 run over a nine-minute span to take control. The spurt included six 3-pointers.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Herbert Jones had 13 points, while Larry Nance Jr., Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III had 10 apiece. ... Jonas Valanciunas grabbed nine rebounds.

Clippers: Terance Mann also had 15 points. .... Luke Kennard added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. ... Isaiah Hartenstein had 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. ... Reggie Jackson had 11 points and 10 assists. Zubac reached 300 career blocks late in the second quarter.

