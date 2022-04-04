ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Rancho Dominguez barricade called off after authorities learn no crime was committed

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a barricaded man who was reportedly armed in Rancho Dominguez Sunday evening.

The incident was first reported at around 7:15 p.m. on Frailey Avenue in Compton, though it was unclear what prompted the standoff in the first place.

Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were also called to the scene to assist the LASD Compton Station deputies already on the scene, but it was determined prior to their arrival that no crime was committed and they were not needed.

Crisis Negotiation Team members were attempting to make contact with the suspect.

As a result, homes in the surrounding area were evacuated.

The standoff was called off just after 8:30 pm., after authorities deduced that the man was in his own home and that no crime had been committed.

