ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Happily ever after: Married At First Sight's Holly Greenstein reveals she has moved in with her new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Davis

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Unlucky-in-love Married At First Sight bride Holly Greenstein has spoken about her new relationship following her split from 'husband' Andrew Davis.

The cinema manager, 36, revealed in an interview with 9Now on Sunday she was in a relationship with a man she had known for a while through mutual friends.

While she did not name her new partner, she confirmed they were living together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzpGs_0eyTurpz00
In love again: Unlucky-in-love Married At First Sight bride Holly Greenstein (pictured) has spoken about her new relationship following her split from 'husband' Andrew Davis

She said she had 'bumped into him on the street' one day, which then led to him 'emailing me and pursuing me'.

Holly said she eventually 'caved' and agreed to go on a date, which ended up being a wise decision because they are now in a happy relationship.

'We have the same love languages: words of affirmation, small gifts, we love to travel, we'll share food. He's just incredibly generous and warm,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rnt2s_0eyTurpz00
From friends to lovers: The cinema manager, 36, revealed in an interview with 9Now on Sunday she was in a relationship with a man she had known for a while through mutual friends

She added: 'I feel like sometimes, if you show the the universe you're being strong, and you're trying, it will send me something.'

Holly had a short-lived relationship with Texas-born Andrew Davis, 39, on this year's season of MAFS, with the couple calling it quits after just two weeks.

While their wedding day was a success, things took a turn for the worse on their honeymoon after they were intimate for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2kxa_0eyTurpz00
Dud husband: Holly had a short-lived relationship with Texas-born Andrew Davis (right) on this year's season of MAFS, with the couple calling it quits after just two weeks

Andrew told Holly in no uncertain terms he 'didn't enjoy' their tryst, before boasting of having slept with more than 350 women.

He then told Holly she could 'benefit' from all of his experience, prompting the show's intimacy expert Alessandra Rampolla to lash out at him.

'Being inconsiderate and rude in the way that you say things, with the excuse that it's just being honest, I'm going to call you out on that every time,' Alessandra told him.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDDz7_0eyTurpz00
Rewards: 'I feel like sometimes, if you show the the universe you're being strong, and you're trying, it will send me something,' Holly said of her new relationship

Comments / 2

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

328K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

143M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Married At First Sight's Ella Ding can't wipe the smile off her face as she reunites with Domenica Calarco - following her brutal dumping by Mitch Eynaud at final vows

Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco formed a tight bond following their experience on Married At First Sight. And on Thursday, Ella couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she was finally reunited with Domenica in Sydney after she was dumped by her husband Mitch Eynaud. Ella, 27, looked anything...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Happily Ever After#Married At First Sight#Same Love#Mafs
CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
E! News

Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch: Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce. News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out. The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiancé family has an adorable new member! Jorge Nava and his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, welcomed their second child on March 22, the couple told Us Weekly, a son named George. Nava made sure to give "thanks and appreciation" to Blua Thursday as he opened up about the birth of his son, who was born at 4 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. and 13 oz.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mocks Polygamy While Rocking New Braided Hair After Leaving The Lifestyle Behind With Kody Brown Divorce

Christine Brown has thrown shade at her former polygamist lifestyle. On Wednesday, March 23, the Sister Wives star, 49, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new french braided hairstyle while poking fun at her past way of life. Article continues below advertisement. "Car confessions!," Christine yelled to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Gender of Upcoming Baby

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are happily drowning in blue! Currently awaiting the arrival of their third child together, the former 19 Kids and Counting couple announced on Wednesday, March 23 that they are expecting another baby boy. Little baby Dillard No. 3 will join older brothers Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split

Golnesa “GG” Gharachdegaghi doesn’t really have inside thoughts. At this point I think this Shahs of Sunset star trying to make a second career out of Bravo commentating. And I mean no shade. In the past she’s chosen to take on some worthy opponents with that mouth of hers. Kelly Dodd, for example. More recently, GG has taken Lala […] The post Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Brooke Kinsella is pregnant! Former EastEnders actress is expecting her second child with husband Simon Boardley... 18 months after giving birth to daughter Elsie

Former EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella is expecting her second child with husband Simon Boardley. The 38-year-old actress and her husband of five years will welcome a brother or sister for 18-month old daughter Elsie - and she admits they are completely overjoyed. Sharing the happy news with the latest edition...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy