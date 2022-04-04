ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9TvY_0eyTuSxw00
Supreme Court Nomination FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., arrives for a meeting in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. Democrats are launching a whirlwind of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of confirming Judge Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are launching a whirlwind of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor. Democrats will then wind the nomination through the 50-50 Senate, with a final vote in sight for President Joe Biden's pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court's more than 200-year history. Democrats — and at least one Republican — cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Thursday that the high regard for Jackson after a combative four days of hearings is "evidence of the strength that she brings to this nomination and the value that she will bring to the Supreme Court.”

The committee could deadlock on Monday's vote, 11-11, meaning Democrats will have to spend additional hours on the Senate floor to “discharge” her nomination from committee. While it won’t delay the process for long, it’s another blow for Democrats who had hoped to confirm Jackson with bipartisan support.

A deadlocked vote would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process,” said Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the committee.

The committee hasn’t deadlocked on a nomination since 1991, when a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.

Either way, Democrats are ready to spend time on the discharge Monday afternoon, if necessary. The Senate would then move to a series of procedural steps before a final confirmation vote later in the week.

While none of the Republicans on the committee is expected to support Jackson, Democrats will have at least one GOP vote in favor on the floor — Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who announced last week that she will support the nominee. Collins said that even though she may not always agree with her, Jackson "possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court."

It’s unclear so far whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support her, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her support from liberal advocacy groups.

Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski says she’s still deciding.

Collins’ support likely saves Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick, and Biden called Collins on Wednesday to thank her after her announcement, according to the senator’s office. The president had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a larger push to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says it is 'misogynistic' to suggest Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from January 6 cases over wife Ginni's texts because she is an 'independent, adult woman'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday it was 'misogynistic' to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in cases related to Jan. 6 or the 2024 election over his wife's election fraud claims. 'She's an independent, adult woman, it just seems a little strange to me all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#Sentencing#Ap#The Supreme Court#Republicans
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy