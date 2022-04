The real estate market is anything but certain at the moment — property and rental prices seem to be skyrocketing as fast as the cost of gas, and homes are flying off the market. Even in more even-keeled times, real estate and investment advice has been contentious: People have long-held opinions that they swear by, while others hold fast to opposing views. If there was ever a time to be cautious about real estate advice, it’s probably now.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO