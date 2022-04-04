Heat's Max Strus: Catches fire from deep

Atlanta placed Acuna (knee) on the 10-day injured list Monday. The superstar outfielder is making good progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, but he'll still be forced to miss the early portion of the 2022 campaign. Acuna is currently projected to return in late April and is expected to be eased back into action as the team's designated hitter until he's 100 percent healthy. Before suffering his knee injury last season, the 24-year-old produced a slash line of .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 72 runs, 52 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 82 games.
Comments / 0