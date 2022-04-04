ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Max Strus: Catches fire from deep

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Strus put up 23 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Max Strus
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Astros' Lewis Brinson: Fails to win roster spot

Brinson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brinson was in camp on a minor-league deal, and while he managed an .842 OPS in six spring games, that evidently wasn't enough to convince the Astros to select his contract. A career .199/.248/.323 hitter in parts of five seasons in the majors, Brinson will have to show some growth in the minors before earning his next opportunity.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat#Fg
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Officially placed on 10-day IL

Atlanta placed Acuna (knee) on the 10-day injured list Monday. The superstar outfielder is making good progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, but he'll still be forced to miss the early portion of the 2022 campaign. Acuna is currently projected to return in late April and is expected to be eased back into action as the team's designated hitter until he's 100 percent healthy. Before suffering his knee injury last season, the 24-year-old produced a slash line of .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 72 runs, 52 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 82 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy