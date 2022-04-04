ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer-Moyes against idea of Champions League spot for ‘Big Six’ FA Cup winners

By Metro US
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – West Ham United manager David Moyes said he does not agree with proposals that would see only ‘Big Six’ clubs who win the FA Cup qualify for the Champions League, and that all teams should receive equal opportunities. The Telegraph reported on Sunday that...

www.metro.us

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
David Moyes
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#League Cup#Soccer Moyes#Big Six#Reuters#The Champions League#Telegraph#European#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
TechRadar

Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final online

Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night, with the hosts hoping to pull off a consecutive smash and grab against another European heavyweight. Will the Reds get suckered in just the same or is the irresistible attack of the Prem's most in-form team too hot handle? Follow our guide on how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream online wherever you are in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool promoted to WSL after clinching Championship title

Liverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City. They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate. Matt Beard's side return to the top flight after...
WORLD
BBC

Everton news conference and Champions League build-up

We'll be back later for some more Champions League build up, and we'll be hearing from Everton boss Frank Lampard at 13:30 BST. In the meantime, take in the latest Football Daily podcast... See you on the other side!. 'We need to be in peak form'. Benfica v Liverpool (20:00...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tottenham, Everton, Carter-Vickers, Jota, Hatate, Patterson, Dundee, West Ham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd

Stewards recovered a line of bottles from the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm derby, during which Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart found broken glass on the pitch as he made his way back out after half time, while visiting manager Ange Postecoglou revealed a staff member required medical attention after being struck by another missile on their way up the tunnel following his side's 2-1 win over hosts Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE

