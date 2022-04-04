Silk Sonic, Tony Bennett & More 2022 Grammy Record-Setters

Click here to read the full article.

Between them, Silk Sonic and Tony Bennett rewrote the Grammy record book at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3). A lot of other artists, including Kanye West, Foo Fighters and St. Vincent, also made Grammy history this year, but we’ve got to start with the throwback R&B duo and the 95-year-old legend.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” won in all four categories in which it was nominated – record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.

Bruno Mars, one half of Silk Sonic, is just the second artist in Grammy history to win record of the year three times. He previously won as featured artist on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” and on his own for “24K Magic.” Paul Simon was the first artist to win record of the year three times – for “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” both with Simon & Garfunkel, and on his own with “Graceland.”

D’Mile became the first songwriter in Grammy history to win song of the year two years running. He won last year for “I Can’t Breathe,” which he co-wrote with H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas. He won this year for “Leave the Door Open,” which he co-wrote with Mars, Anderson .Paak and Christopher Brody Brown. This is also the second win in the category for Mars and Brown, who were among the co-writers of “That’s What I Like,” which won four years ago.

“Leave the Door Open” is just the third song in Grammy history to win both song of the year and best R&B song. The first two were Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’” and Mars’ “That’s What I Like.”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale won best traditional pop vocal album. It’s Bennett’s 14th win in the category. No one else has won here more than four times. (That’s not quite the record for most wins in a category. Jimmy Sturr won best polka album 18 times. The lack of competitiveness is one reason the Academy discontinued the category in 2009.)

Bennett, who is 95 years and eight months old, is the second-oldest winner in any category in Grammy history. The record is held by blues legend Pinetop Perkins , who was 97 years and 221 days old when he won the 2010 award for best traditional blues album for Joined at the Hip , a collab with Willie “Big Eyes” Smith.

Here are other artists who made Grammy history this year:

The late Chick Corea won two Grammys – best improvised jazz solo and best Latin jazz album — bringing his total to 27. These wins make him one of the top five Grammy winners of all time. The late classical conductor Georg Solti is the leader with 31 wins, followed by Beyoncé and Quincy Jones (28 each) and Alison Krauss (also 27).

Kanye West pulled into a tie with Jay-Z for the most Grammy wins by a rapper (24 each). West won melodic rap performance for “Hurricane” (featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby) and best rap song for “Jail,” which upped his total from 22 to 24. Jay-Z shared in the latter award, which upped his total from 23 to 24.

Foo Fighters won three Grammys – best rock album for Medicine at Midnight and best rock performance and best rock song for “Waiting on a War.” The Foos are the first act to win best rock album five times. No one else has won in the category more than twice. The awards were presented nine days after the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sadly, if the awards had been presented as scheduled on Jan. 31, he would have lived to receive them.

St. Vincent became the first female solo artist to win best alternative music album twice. She won for Daddy’s Home seven years after winning for St. Vincent. This is the second year in a row that a female solo artist has won this award. Fiona Apple won last year for Fetch the Bolt Cutters . This is the first time in Grammy history that female solo artists have won back-to-back in this historically male-dominated category.

Chris Stapleton became the first solo artist to win best country album three times. He won for Starting Over . The only other act to win more than twice is The Chicks, with four wins. Stapleton also became the first three-time winner for best country solo performance (for “You Should Probably Leave”). He had been in a tie with two-time category champ Carrie Underwood.

Dhani Harrison, son of the late George Harrison, became the first child of a Beatle to win a Grammy. Harrison shared the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for All Things Must Pass:50th Anniversary Edition . His co-winners were his mother, Olivia Harrison, and Darren Evans. For her part, Olivia Harrison is the third wife or widow of a Beatle to win a Grammy. Linda McCartney shared two awards with Paul McCartney for work credited to Wings – “Band on the Run” (1974) and “Rockestra Theme” (1979). Yoko Ono shared the album of the year award with the late John Lennon for Double Fantasy (1981).

Olivia Rodrigo, who is 19 years and one month old, is the third-youngest artist ever to win best new artist. She trails LeAnn Rimes, who was 14 years and six months old when she won, and Eilish, who was 18 years and one month old. (Christina Aguilera was 19 years and two months old when she won.)

“Family Ties” by Baby Keem featuring his cousin, Kendrick Lamar, won best rap performance. It’s Lamar’s record-extending fifth win in the category.

Summer of Soul won best music film one week after winning an Oscar for documentary (feature). It’s just the second film to win both awards, following 20 Feet From Stardom . Questlove directed Summer of Soul . David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel co-produced it.

Joni Mitchell, this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, won for best historical album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). Mitchell is credited as a producer on the compilation (along with Patrick Milligan). The last person to receive Person of the Year and win a Grammy in the same year was Paul McCartney 10 years ago. He won in the same category as a producer of a deluxe edition of Band on the Run .

Jack Antonoff became the first former best new artist winner to go on to win producer of the year (non-classical). Antonoff won best new artist nine years ago as a member of the pop trio fun.

Judith Sherman won producer of the year, classical for the sixth time. She is just one award shy of moving into a four-way tie as the producer with the most wins in the category. David Frost, Steven Epstein and Robert Woods have each won seven times.

Bo Burnham’s “All Eyes on Me” from his Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside became just the second song from a TV show to win best song written for visual media. The first was They Might Be Giants’ “Boss of Me” from Malcolm in the Middle , which won 20 years ago.

Carlos Rafael Rivera’s soundtrack from the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit became just the third soundtrack to a TV show to win best score soundtrack for visual media. The first two were Lalo Schifrin’s soundtrack from the long-running CBS series Mission: Impossible and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s soundtrack from the HBO miniseries Chernobyl . The Queen’s Gambit won the award in a tie with Soul , which won the Oscar a year ago for best original score.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Album won best musical theater album. It’s the first album from a musical based on a TV show to win in that category. Emily Bear produced the album and co-wrote the score with Abigail Barlow.