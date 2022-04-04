ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Silk Sonic, Tony Bennett & More 2022 Grammy Record-Setters

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Between them, Silk Sonic and Tony Bennett rewrote the Grammy record book at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3). A lot of other artists, including Kanye West, Foo Fighters and St. Vincent, also made Grammy history this year, but we’ve got to start with the throwback R&B duo and the 95-year-old legend.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” won in all four categories in which it was nominated – record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.

Bruno Mars, one half of Silk Sonic, is just the second artist in Grammy history to win record of the year three times. He previously won as featured artist on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” and on his own for “24K Magic.” Paul Simon was the first artist to win record of the year three times – for “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” both with Simon & Garfunkel, and on his own with “Graceland.”

D’Mile became the first songwriter in Grammy history to win song of the year two years running. He won last year for “I Can’t Breathe,” which he co-wrote with H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas. He won this year for “Leave the Door Open,” which he co-wrote with Mars, Anderson .Paak and Christopher Brody Brown. This is also the second win in the category for Mars and Brown, who were among the co-writers of “That’s What I Like,” which won four years ago.

“Leave the Door Open” is just the third song in Grammy history to win both song of the year and best R&B song. The first two were Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’” and Mars’ “That’s What I Like.”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale won best traditional pop vocal album. It’s Bennett’s 14th win in the category. No one else has won here more than four times. (That’s not quite the record for most wins in a category. Jimmy Sturr won best polka album 18 times. The lack of competitiveness is one reason the Academy discontinued the category in 2009.)

Bennett, who is 95 years and eight months old, is the second-oldest winner in any category in Grammy history. The record is held by blues legend Pinetop Perkins , who was 97 years and 221 days old when he won the 2010 award for best traditional blues album for Joined at the Hip , a collab with Willie “Big Eyes” Smith.

Here are other artists who made Grammy history this year:

The late Chick Corea won two Grammys – best improvised jazz solo and best Latin jazz album —  bringing his total to 27. These wins make him one of the top five Grammy winners of all time. The late classical conductor Georg Solti is the leader with 31 wins, followed by Beyoncé and Quincy Jones (28 each) and Alison Krauss (also 27).

Kanye West pulled into a tie with Jay-Z for the most Grammy wins by a rapper (24 each). West won melodic rap performance for “Hurricane” (featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby) and best rap song for “Jail,” which upped his total from 22 to 24. Jay-Z shared in the latter award, which upped his total from 23 to 24.

Foo Fighters won three Grammys – best rock album for Medicine at Midnight and best rock performance and best rock song for “Waiting on a War.” The Foos are the first act to win best rock album five times. No one else has won in the category more than twice. The awards were presented nine days after the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sadly, if the awards had been presented as scheduled on Jan. 31, he would have lived to receive them.

St. Vincent became the first female solo artist to win best alternative music album twice. She won for Daddy’s Home seven years after winning for St. Vincent. This is the second year in a row that a female solo artist has won this award. Fiona Apple won last year for Fetch the Bolt Cutters . This is the first time in Grammy history that female solo artists have won back-to-back in this historically male-dominated category.

Chris Stapleton became the first solo artist to win best country album three times. He won for Starting Over . The only other act to win more than twice is The Chicks, with four wins. Stapleton also became the first three-time winner for best country solo performance (for “You Should Probably Leave”). He had been in a tie with two-time category champ Carrie Underwood.

Dhani Harrison, son of the late George Harrison, became the first child of a Beatle to win a Grammy. Harrison shared the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for All Things Must Pass:50th Anniversary Edition . His co-winners were his mother, Olivia Harrison, and Darren Evans. For her part, Olivia Harrison is the third wife or widow of a Beatle to win a Grammy. Linda McCartney shared two awards with Paul McCartney for work credited to Wings – “Band on the Run” (1974) and “Rockestra Theme” (1979). Yoko Ono shared the album of the year award with the late John Lennon for Double Fantasy (1981).

Olivia Rodrigo, who is 19 years and one month old, is the third-youngest artist ever to win best new artist. She trails LeAnn Rimes, who was 14 years and six months old when she won, and Eilish, who was 18 years and one month old. (Christina Aguilera was 19 years and two months old when she won.)

“Family Ties” by Baby Keem featuring his cousin, Kendrick Lamar, won best rap performance. It’s Lamar’s record-extending fifth win in the category.

Summer of Soul won best music film one week after winning an Oscar for documentary (feature). It’s just the second film to win both awards, following 20 Feet From Stardom . Questlove directed Summer of Soul . David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel co-produced it.

Joni Mitchell, this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, won for best historical album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). Mitchell is credited as a producer on the compilation (along with Patrick Milligan). The last person to receive Person of the Year and win a Grammy in the same year was Paul McCartney 10 years ago. He won in the same category as a producer of a deluxe edition of Band on the Run .

Jack Antonoff became the first former best new artist winner to go on to win producer of the year (non-classical). Antonoff won best new artist nine years ago as a member of the pop trio fun.

Judith Sherman won producer of the year, classical for the sixth time. She is just one award shy of moving into a four-way tie as the producer with the most wins in the category. David Frost, Steven Epstein and Robert Woods have each won seven times.

Bo Burnham’s “All Eyes on Me” from his Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside became just the second song from a TV show to win best song written for visual media. The first was They Might Be Giants’ “Boss of Me” from Malcolm in the Middle , which won 20 years ago.

Carlos Rafael Rivera’s soundtrack from the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit became just the third soundtrack to a TV show to win best score soundtrack for visual media. The first two were Lalo Schifrin’s soundtrack from the long-running CBS series Mission: Impossible and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s soundtrack from the HBO miniseries Chernobyl . The Queen’s Gambit won the award in a tie with Soul , which won the Oscar a year ago for best original score.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Album won best musical theater album. It’s the first album from a musical based on a TV show to win in that category. Emily Bear produced the album and co-wrote the score with Abigail Barlow.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Billboard
Billboard

661

Followers

987

Posts

363K+

Views

Related
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georg Solti
Person
Pinetop Perkins
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Olivia Harrison
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Dhani Harrison
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Chick Corea
Person
Tony Bennett
Person
Joni Mitchell
musictimes.com

Tony Bennett Health Status: Why Lady Gaga Has To Represent Them Both in Grammys 2022

On Sunday night, Tony Bennett, who has a duets record with Lady Gaga that is nominated for five Grammys, will not perform with her at the Grammys 2022. "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Love for Sale" have been nominated for Record of the Year and Album of the Year at this year's Awards, but only Lady Gaga will be able to attend. Bennett, as many people know, has health concerns.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Sonic#Silk#Simon Garfunkel#H E R
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Honors Her Dear Friend Tony Bennett With Heartfelt Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga performed ‘Love For Sale’ solo, but was introduced via video by Tony Bennett, now 95, in a short and sweet video. Lady Gaga delivered a beautiful tribute to her friend Tony Bennett, 95, at the GRAMMY Awards. The superstar, 36, was full of energy as she performed a jazzed up version of their single “Love For Sale.” Due to Tony’s dementia, he was unable to perform alongside her for their nominated track — however, he made a surprise appearance via pre-taped video as he introduced her!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Effingham Radio

Recording Academy Announces First Slate Of Grammy Performers

On Tuesday, (March 15th) The Recording Academy announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Live...
MUSIC
Austin 360

'This record’s mission was to mess with the formula': Yola on Grammy-nominated second album

When soulful singer-songwriter Yola began gaining widespread attention three years ago, it seemed like one of those years-in-the-making “overnight success” stories. Born Yolanda Quartey in 1983 in Bristol, England, she first drew attention with the band Phantom Limb, then as a singer for hire with trip-hop collective Massive Attack and other British acts. When the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach signed her to his Easy Eye Sound record label and released her album “Walk Through Fire” in 2019, she was off to the races, racking up four Grammy nominations including best new artist.
AUSTIN, TX
Billboard

Billboard

661
Followers
987
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy