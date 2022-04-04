Police searching for missing endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 67-year-old Audrey Thrash.

Dash was last seen on Mar. 2 at approximately 7:30 a.m. near the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue. She was seen wearing a red jacket, polka dot shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Audrey Thrash and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

