Human remains have been found by search teams scouring the crash site of the Boeing 737-800 airplane that nosedived mid-flight in Guangxi province of China on Monday.Rescue teams found human tissue around the aircraft wreckage after scanning a total 46,000 sq metres as of Wednesday evening, reported state-run Global Times.Wallets, identity, and bank cards have been recovered from the site as well.The material has been sent to an investigation team, officials were quoted as saying on Wednesday night.The search area was expanded to locate the plane’s second black box, which is key to figuring out why the plane unexpectedly...

ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO