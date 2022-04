Boston veterans Cave In have been through a number of different evolutions over the years, from trailblazing metalcore warriors to major-label alt-rock bellowers. In 2019, Cave In released their album Final Transmission; it was the last LP that they recorded with original bassist Caleb Scofield, who died in a car accident at the age of 39. Since that album’s release, Cave In frontman Stephen Brodsky has been busy with other things. He’s got the side projects Mutoid Man and Old Man Gloom, he regularly appears in Two Minutes To Late Night videos, and he was part of Converge’s 2021 album Bloodmoon: I. But Final Transmission won’t be the final Cave In album; they’ve got another one coming out this spring.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO