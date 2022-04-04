Connect to Careers in Publishing

ADRIAN — Employers in Lenawee County that are looking to hire local, hardworking employees got a feel for the county’s up-and-coming workforce Friday. Featuring 24 county businesses, the Career Connections job fair at Adrian College encouraged involvement from Lenawee County’s high schools and both Adrian College and Siena Heights University students.
As the world continues to celebrate women this month, TV One and AT&T spotlights how women are breaking barriers in the business world as successful Black entrepreneurs with a three-part “Black Future Makers” series on TV One. The series features 2022 Black Future Maker Terrell Grice as the...
Over the past two years, companies and employees have had to adapt to new ways of working, ranging from shifting how they serve customers, to where employees work. But now, things are changing again. Many companies are planning to welcome employees back to the office, at least part of the time.
If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
Cross cultural parenting science has its unique set of challenges. These challenges involve unmatched measurements, limited methodological designs, and non-availability of representative samples. It is essential to focus on cross-cultural parenting science to have suitable developmental models. Models relating to parenting science need to be culturally sensitive. What is the...
Pharrell Williams is continuing his part to help Black and Latinx creators get funded to pursue their dreams. Black Ambition, a non-profit initiative founded by Williams two years ago, revealed today that applications for its annual prize competition are now open. If you’re a Black or Latinx creator that’s into the fields of consumer products and services, healthcare, media, entertainment, Web 3.0 or technology, you could enter for the chance to win.
LinkedIn has become one of the best methods to not only find new jobs but also build connections with peers in your field. So it is only natural people preparing to enter the workforce or early in their career would want to join the platform. As discussed recently in The...
Like so many offices frozen in time by the pandemic, Seven Days' has been mostly unoccupied for the past two years. Per safety protocols, almost all of our staff have been working from home, where, in my case, I did most of my writing and editing already. Along with an old photocopier — which still works — and my double-monitor computer setup, my home office is now crowded with racks of file folders that chronicle every obstacle and challenge we've faced as a business since March 13, 2020.
Time-saving tools and products we’re really into rn. 🗃️ Keep your precious medications, jewelry, cash, documents, and “special” foods out of the wrong hands with the lockable and portable Ally storage lockbox. 🎧 Fast track your way through your favorite podcasts using Overcast, an app...
Few industries are as comprised of and dependent on small businesses as the wedding industry. And it could well be that no other SME dominated industry has faced a more tumultuous last two years than this one. Beginning with a foundation rocking beat down driven by Covid-19 and its related shutdowns, the wedding industry emerged only to face sudden and rapidly shifting consumer interests. I recently took a look at these changes and some predictions for what lies ahead for those who make their livings when others tie the knot.
MADDOCK- On Thursday March 24th, 2022 the North Star Community Credit Union hosted the North Central Chapter Meeting at Harriman's Restaurant in Maddock, ND. Approximately 60 people were in attendance from NSCCU, CCU, FCCU and Maddock Community members.
The program presented was on Poverty with a Poverty Simulation presented by Community Action Partnership...
Over the course of her business-coaching career Kristin Ihle Molinaroli, president and 17-year veteran of the Fortune 500 talent acquisition and retention consulting firm Avant, has learned firsthand what goes into making an effective leader because she’s become one herself. (One might even argue she began her apprenticeship on the leadership track during her stint as a seven-time All-American athlete and while running for Nike under the name Kristin Ihle Helledy in her post-graduate days.) Although she’s quick to point out effective leadership isn’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all proposition, Molinaroli does believe all true leaders possess several consistent traits in common.
Teaching is also being the student. I learned a great deal more about my martial arts when I actually had to teach it. I developed a greater awareness of my own physical training through the coaching of my clients. Having to articulate my understanding so others could understand, caused me to look at myself from the outside in. The reciprocal experience of student and teacher is the portal to great magic.
Why should someone work at your company? Think of your company as a product. Unless you've developed an approach to appeal to a segment of people, you'll get average results from your hiring efforts. Creating a Hiring Strategy. Why should someone work at your company? Every company answers this question...
Traditional interviews aren’t cutting it any longer, but asynchronous video interviews (AVI) are one alternative some companies are using to shortlist candidates while saving on cost and time. Instead of a real-time conversation, applicants in front of a webcam watch or listen to a video with a series of...
Have you ever felt that you were forced to fit in or were left out of something –waiting on the sidelines for someone to acknowledge you, let you in, and make you feel welcomed and valued?. Many of us equate this feeling with when we were younger, perhaps watching...
Aditi Syal is a copywriter at Concurate - a content marketing agency curated to bring you leads, not just traffic. She is a qualified electronics and telecommunications engineer. She finds joy in being able to dabble in multiple things, learn and hone new skills and find growth in new, exciting avenues on an everyday basis. Her next goal is to be able to set up a team that allows her to flourish and thrive in her absence. She also wants to grow her client portfolio ten-fold.
This post includes an affiliate link to Narbis.com, if you purchase anything through this affiliated link, the author/website may earn a commission. Have you ever put in what feels like a full-day’s work and thirteen cups of coffee, only to find zero actual tasks checked off on your to-do list? For entrepreneurs and small business owners, this is an easy trap to fall into. Go-getting founders with all-encompassing roles live in a world where it's possible to be on call all hours of the day. There is no clock to punch, unlimited emails to send, and a demand to be Jack-of-all-trades AND master in your field. The bottom line is, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to get overwhelmed, frustrated, and unfocused.
Comments / 0