ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

By ArtsMemphis
memphismagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts and live music experiences are happening every day—let us guide you where to look. Find something just for you at ArtsMemphis' event calendar. Listen to a voice as smooth as velvet, influenced by old gospel, R&B, and jazz. Inspired by the genres of her musical lineage, Samara Joy's music is...

memphismagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Laughfest 2022: Your Laughter Guide

For the first time since 2019, Laughfest is back: Live and In Person! With so many hilarious showcases we wanted to give you a rundown on the who, what and where to see comedy this week in West Michigan. These shows are listed as the following:. Anything Goes - Dirty...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Creative Bloq

How to frame your own art

Learning how to frame your own art could save you money as getting your art professionally framed can be expensive. Ready-made frames are a cheaper alternative, but they’re only suitable if your work is a standard size such as A4 or A3. If you want a cost-effective solution, with the flexibility to accommodate unique-sized art, then you can make your own frames. It’s not as hard as it sounds.
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

A Guide to the World of Art Investment

Joanna Ostrem, Head of Estates, Appraisals, and Valuations at Christie's, joins Cheddar Reveals to discuss what to look for when evaluating a piece, building a collection, and the growing interest from millennial investors.
REAL ESTATE
tatler.com

Modern magic: Yinka Shonibare breathes new life into sketch as he brings his art to the gallery restaurant

Sketch has moved out of its angsty teens – the Conduit Street stalwart has, this year, turned 20. Can you believe it? Well, yes, it almost feels like the one time wünderkind has been around forever. For millennials growing up outside of London, like myself, the West End was veiled with a kind of aspirational coolness – and sketch was at its core. Then, at sketch’s core is the gallery dining room which was until mere weeks ago veiled in Shrigley pink. David Shrigley, the zeitgeisty Turner-nominated artist, was in 2014 commissioned to bring his scratchy, LOL-worthy drawings to the fore – 245 new, immediately identifiable drawings in total bedecked the walls in double layers above the foam shrimp-coloured chairs.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Moody
hypebeast.com

Gagosian Opens New Boutique in the Heart of London

Featuring an array of rare books, editions, apparel and more. Gagosian is currently playing host to a number of intriguing exhibitions across its New York outposts, including the paintings of Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo and Awol Erizku’s exploration of the sphinx. As a constant publisher of well-crafted art books,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

La Vie en Rosé: Wölffer Celebrates a New Wine in Florida’s Horse Country

A symphony is clinking wine glasses mixed with the sound of neighing horses on Friday evening in Wellington, Florida. The equestrian enclave, a stone’s throw from Palm Beach and known colloquially as “Horse Country” thanks to its many lush, wide-open acres and well-appointed barns, rarely sees the sort of glitz Joey Wölffer, chief brand officer and co-owner of Wölffer Wine, brought to Double H Farm to celebrate the release of Summer in a Bottle: Côtes de Provence. “Bringing all my worlds together brings me so much happiness, and I think it’s all such a natural fit,” Wölffer told us alongside her co-hosts for the evening, brother Marc Wölffer and husband, Max Rohn. “It’s really a paradise for humans and animals alike.”
WELLINGTON, FL
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Live Music#Dance#Jazz#Weekly Guide#Artsmemphis#Motion Talk#Arrow Creative#Collage Dance Collective#Iris Orchestra
NPR

Barlow & Bear bring musical theater into the TikTok era

From NPR News, this is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. I'm Juana Summers. And I'm Ailsa Chang with the final story in our series about this year's first-time Grammy nominees. This one involves a TikTok fairy tale of sorts, which begins with a posh afternoon in London's West End last November. ABIGAIL...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Companion Piece by Ali Smith review – scintillating tales across the centuries

Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Brazil
sneakernews.com

Ancient Art Of Stained Glass Inspires This Nike Vapormax Plus

The latest colorways of the Nike Vapormax Plus, similar to most GRs, have lacked direct inspiration, as few match their palettes with appropriate graphics and themes. This newly-revealed pair, however, wears its influences on its sleeve (insole, to be more accurate), as it pays homage to the art of stained glass.
APPAREL
Fstoppers

Perfect Your Compositions Using the Principles of Art and Design

Following on from my article about the seven elements of art and how they can perfect your photography, I thought I would share a summary of the principles of art. Knowing how they work can make all the difference to how well your compositions work. The seven elements I wrote...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy