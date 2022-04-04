ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

7's HERO: Boise boy raises close to $2,000 for Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho — 9-year-old Ben Miller of Boise might be a kid, but over the past few years, this third-grader has raised about $2,000 dollars for the Idaho Humane Society (IHS). How did he do it? Selling lemonade!. This week, Ben walked into IHS with a very special...

