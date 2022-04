– Two Paso Robles baseball players will meet at Cal Berkeley Tuesday as the Cal Bears host Cal Poly. It’s been a big week for each of the players. Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong sparked the Cal Poly Mustangs to a win over Santa Clara Tuesday night. That started a five-game winning streak for the Mustang baseball team. Over the weekend they took all four games with Dixie State of Utah. As designated hitter Tuesday, Armstrong had 4 RBIs for Cal Poly. He hit a two-run single in the first inning, forced in an RBI with a walk in the 2nd, and drove in another run with a double in the sixth.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO