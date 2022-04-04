ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin wants the West 'disarmed' into thinking his ambitions won't go beyond Ukraine, former NATO commander says

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Tlb8_0eyTpr1200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kbXr_0eyTpr1200
Retired Gen. Wesley Clark says Russian President Vladimir Putin's true goals are to seize "control over Eastern Europe" and to "shatter NATO."

Getty Images

  • A former NATO commander says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "control over Eastern Europe."
  • Retired Gen. Wesley Clark said the best way to protect NATO was thus to help Ukraine defeat Russia.
  • He called on the US to strengthen military aid to Ukraine, especially with fighter aircraft.

A former commander of NATO is warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actual goals in attacking Ukraine are to establish "control over Eastern Europe" and to "shatter" the Western military alliance.

During an interview with CNN on Sunday , Wesley Clark, a retired US four-star general, also urged the West to provide more arms to Kyiv.

"He wants Ukraine," Clark said. "He wants the Baltic states. He wants control over Eastern Europe. He wants to shatter NATO, and he wants the United States out."

Clark, a military analyst for CNN who previously served as NATO's supreme allied commander for Europe from 1997 to 2000, said Putin sought to "disrupt the international system" and have the West "emotionally" and "morally disarmed" into believing that his ambitions would extend only to Ukraine.

He also called on the US and its NATO allies to bolster military aid for Ukraine, particularly with fighter aircraft — an area the Pentagon has declined to help with thus far, having rejected a Polish plan to supply Kyiv with MiG-29 jets .

"Ukraine is just the current battlefield. But if Ukrainians defeat Russia on this battlefield, everything changes," Clark said. "So the best way to protect NATO, the best way to protect the international system, is to give Ukraine the assistance it says it needs and let them handle Russia on the battlefield."

He said that while US military campaigns over the past 50 years involved helping countries "who weren't that prepared to fight," the war in Ukraine was different.

"Their soldiers have education just as good as ours," Clark said. "They're just as good technically as we are. We give them our modern weapons, they can use them in 24 hours."

"So we're going to have to do a better job of listening to the Ukrainians for what they need and get them the equipment they say they need," he added.

The retired general said Russian forces would next seek to capture the city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine to cut off Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region, where Moscow has recognized two separatist territories as independent states .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UADnt_0eyTpr1200
Clark said Russia's next objective was to take the city of Dnipro to cut off Ukrainian forces in the Donbas, where Russia declared the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Screenshot/Google Maps

Clark said to drive off Russia's advance to Dnipro, Ukraine would need "heavy fighting equipment" beyond what the US had supplied so far.

"Not Javelins, not Stingers — that's fine for helping defend cities," he told CNN, referring to Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. "They need tanks, they need mobile artillery, they need lots of ammunition. They need fuel, they need repairs. We don't have that for them."

The war in Ukraine is set to enter its 39th day on Monday. At least 1,417 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the fighting and bombardment, with at least 2,038 more injured, according to the United Nations , which has said the actual figures are probably far higher.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Check out more stories from
Business Insider
Business Insider

451K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Us Military#Eastern Ukraine#Russian#Cnn#Baltic#Supreme Allied#Pentagon
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Sobbing Russian soldiers who say they heard their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens say invasion was 'terrible mistake' after being taken prisoner in Ukraine

Captured Russian soldiers have described hearing their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens in Ukraine, as they admitted Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion was a 'terrible mistake'. One soldier, Sergey Galkin, was filmed sobbing as he apologised to Ukrainians for invading their country under Putin's orders. According to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

451K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy