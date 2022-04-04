ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Funeral Home Reveals Unusual Rock Song Requests at Services

By Lauryn Schaffner
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Can you imagine going to a funeral and hearing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" come on in the background? It's a very funny but dark thought, but there's a funeral home that's actually been requested to play it before at memorial services, along with songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen and...

