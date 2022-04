ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – In a small room of her church, Iryna Holovata teaches life lessons the kids may never forget. “I personally feel that I’m doing something more than for myself. I’m doing something for my country. I’m teaching these kids about their culture, the place they’re coming from,” Holovata said. During the hour and a half Ukraine school at Spring of Life Ukrainian church in Orangevale, they learn all things Ukraine, including the culture, the language and now, the war. “They don’t really understand what the war is in general, so they ask questions like ‘Why is this happening,’ like ‘What’s the...

ORANGEVALE, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO