ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

County clerks gather to dispute election fraud claims

By Rogelio Mares
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZKPF_0eyTp63U00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A rally is planned for Tuesday on the steps of the State Capitol.

Supporters are calling it the “Colorado Election Truth rally.”

Ahead of this rally, county clerks from around the state gathered to dispute claims of election fraud here in Colorado.

Republicans, Democrats and Independents came together with challenges for people who make claims of election fraud in the state.

Police: Person in suspicious death suffered major trauma

The people who manage elections in multiple counties say that despite threats to their safety their work is secure.

“We can no longer stand back while a small group of well-funded conspiracy theorists prepare to gather on our Capitol steps to further share their half-truths and lies,” Plata County Clerk Tiffany Lee said.

That claim is directed at organizers of the rally planned for later this week at the state Capitol.

“These false claims about our election systems hurt us all, but perhaps in this moment they hurt the political party they most intend to serve,” Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick,said.

“It is false to claim that dead people voted,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Routine system updates of the election equipment does not delete election records,” Fitzpatrick added.

Clerks said the false narrative is being pushed by the organizers of the upcoming rally.

“This fury of reports is a deliberate strategy by those who seek to undermine our elections to create the impression that something is wrong,” Weld County Clerk Carly Koppes said.

These narratives, they said, have jeopardized their own safety.

New video: ‘Driveway Bandits’ may be hitting multiple areas across Denver metro

“Some of us have had to increase security to protect our staff members and ourselves,” Lee said.

Ultimately the message of Sunday’s gathering of the county clerks was plain and simple.

“The outcome of the 2020 election in Colorado is not, nor has it ever been, in dispute,” Lee said.

Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters plans to be at Tuesday’s rally.

She’s running for Secretary of State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office accused of mishandling election ballots

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz addressed recent accusations from former Clerk and Recorder employees alleging the mishandling of election ballots since he took office. A Pueblo citizen tells KRDO he's spoken to several former employees who claim Ortiz and his team mishandled mail-in ballots by not properly storing The post Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office accused of mishandling election ballots appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Elections
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

Colorado election officials fight back as conspiracy theorists rally at Capitol

One of the nation's most prominent election deniers and his Colorado disciples will take their conspiracy-laden case to the state Capitol this week.Threat level: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is headlining an "Election Truth Rally" on Tuesday that features Tina Peters, the indicted Mesa County clerk, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, a U.S. Senate candidate who attended the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.Lindell is the subject of a $1.5 billion defamation lawsuit by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, which makes voting machines for Colorado and other states.The event is being promoted by FEC United, a right-wing conspiracy group affiliated with...
COLORADO STATE
nevadastate.news

GOP SOS hopeful imports election fraud theorists to promote Nye County measure

PAHRUMP — Nevada secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant, accompanied by Republican figures from across the country who have previously promoted election fraud conspiracy theories, made a push Tuesday for Nye County to switch to hand-counting paper ballots. A Colorado official, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, recently indicted on...
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Denver Police#Clerks#Kdvr#The State Capitol#Republicans#Democrats#Independents
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Westword

Lauren Boebert's Bizarre Confusion Over Allergy Meds and Vaccines

As we all know, politicians say stupid things every day. But there's a special thrill when they come up with something they feel is clever or charming or brilliantly insightful without realizing that the take is unfathomably stupid. Enter Lauren Boebert. The U.S. Representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, who...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy