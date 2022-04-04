ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee Fire Chief, Jim Walls, Graduates Executive Fire Officer Program

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Kissimmee Fire Department Chief Jim Walls successfully graduated from the prestigious Executive Fire Officer Program (EFO), as reported by the U.S Fire Administration/National Fire Academy, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The intensive program consists of a two-week class every year for four years at the National Fire...

