Wirth Watching: A powder day with Dick Bass
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – This past ski season we celebrated Snowbird Resort’s 50th Anniversary.
Upon its opening in Dec. of 1971, Snowbird became instantly famous for its legendary tram cars that were above-all-else in the eyes of the late Dick Bass who went $38 million in debt perfecting the mountain.Wirth Watching: The Utes 1944 NCAA victory
ABC4's Craig Wirth spent time this week reflecting back on his perfect ski day in the early 1990's spent with the visionary co-founder of Snowbird, Dick Bass himself.
