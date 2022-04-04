10 hip hotels across the US that your kids will love too

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but my stays at five-star hotels have been few and far between — in my case only once (so far). On a family trip when I was 15, we made our way down to Florida, and my parents decided to splurge on a three-day stay at a fancy hotel in St. Augustine. The architecture? Breathtaking. The view? Mesmerizing. The room? Unforgettable. Now, I was familiar with the lore around five-star bedding, and while it was one of the best nights of sleep I’ve ever had, it wasn’t the sleep setup that stayed with me all these years. It was the bathroom spread, specifically the bath towels. These towels were everything I wanted them to be: oversized, fluffy, soft, absorbent… I could go on for days. They were more than towels, really; they were an experience. In the years following, I searched in vain for something that could even come close to the luxury of those towels without breaking the bank, only to be continuously disappointed — until I tried the Fluff Co. Hotel Towel.

3 DAYS AGO