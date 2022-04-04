ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most memorable 2022 Grammy moments, from Gaga's Tony Bennett tribute to Zelenskyy's plea

By Marco della Cava, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

The 2022 Grammy Awards show is in the books. When we all eventually look back on this year's musical smorgasbord , there are a number of moments that are sure to be remembered long after we've forgotten who took home record of the year .

There were no scandalous events, although there was one early reference to The Slap, the moment during the Oscars last Sunday when Will Smith walked up to the stage and belted presenter Chris Rock for a perceived slight to Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith .

"All right, I'm going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me," joked song of the year presenter Questlove, who won his best documentary Oscar right after the slap.

Our nominees for the top moments from this year's Grammy show:

Billie Eilish pays tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Billie Eilish brought the noise and the rain in a thundering performance of "Happier Than Ever" that put a poignant spotlight on Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died March 25 while on tour in Colombia.

Eilish launched into her song in all black, and her baggy T-shirt bore the smiling image of Hawkins at the kit . As the song picked up pace, a simulated rain storm pelted the singer and her two bandmates, soaking the shirt. At the end of the performance, Eilish, smiling broadly, took her thumbs and forefingers and pinched the shirt around her collarbone and held it up to roaring applause.

Chris Stapleton salutes sacrifice in his best country album acceptance speech

A humble Chris Stapleton took the Grammy stage to pick up his best country album for "Starting Over," and spent the bulk of his speech paying tribute to the sacrifices that musicians, and all artists, often make for their craft.

“Today is my twins’ birthday – they’re 4 years old. So I’m thinking a lot about sacrifice because I missed out on some of their birthday today,” said Chris Stapleton in his short but sweet acceptance speech.

“Everybody in this room has made some kind of a sacrifice to be up here doing this. And I don’t know what it is for everybody, but I know that it hurts sometimes. But hopefully, we’re all doing it so we can make the world a better place, and the people that live in it will love each other."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2JVa_0eyTn9LZ00
Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion turned up in matching dresses, but Donatella Versace took care of that. Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Donatella Versace helps Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion re-create a classic Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston moment

Fashion designer Donatella Versace joined Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion on stage to quickly strip both of their skirts after the two singers joked about appearing in similar outfits as they presented the best new artist Grammy.

"Ladies, don't fight," Versace announced in Italian as she marched up the steps toward the duo and seconds later whipped off part of their dresses with a flourish. The moment seemed to pay tribute to the time Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston shared the stage at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards and playfully wore identical brown gowns.

In the original version, Carey and Houston milk the applause and laughs before Carey says she "comes prepared" for such instances, and yanks off the lower portion of her outfit, revealing a miniskirt underneath. Houston then does the same.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a virtual plea for support

One unexpected guest was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who in a recorded message in English implored the audience to support his nation's battle against the ongoing Russian invasion. His appearance was notable because when Oscars co-host Amy Schumer suggested this very idea for the Academy Awards, it went nowhere.

Although the Oscars would have been a fitting place for Ukraine's president to appear – he is after all a one-time TV actor turned national leader – Zelenskyy painted a grim picture of death and destruction , where artists sing to the wounded and dying.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedoes … but our music will break through anyway," said Zelenskyy, urging artists to "fill the silence with your music."

The president's message was immediately followed by a performance by John Legend singing "Free" on a stage bathed in blue. At his side appeared Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, who accompanied Legend's piano playing a Ukrainian stringed instrument called a bandura. The duo was joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, both having only recently escaped the war. At the end of the song, viewers were directed to a donation page for Ukraine.

Lady Gaga pays heartfelt tribute to Tony Bennett with 'Do I Love You'

Lady Gaga turbocharged the standard "Love for Sale" as she joined a rollicking big band for what turned into a tender tribute to her longtime friend and frequent collaborator Tony Bennett, who retired from public performance last year.

Bennett, 95, made a rare and apparently taped appearance at the Grammys with a very short introduction of Gaga, before blowing her a kiss. Gaga took things from there, segueing into "Do I Love You," not a question but a statement of her feelings for the legend. As she sang, the screen filled with countless photos of Gaga and Bennett together over the years, with Bennett getting increasingly older while Gaga's hairstyles and color change in turn.

"I love you, Tony, we miss you," Gaga said at the song's conclusion, with a close-up on her face showing signs of tears.

Jon Batiste looks both perplexed, humbled by album of the year win

Singer, songwriter, musician and "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" bandleader Jon Batiste looked decidedly shocked and almost perplexed after Lenny Kravitz read his name as winner of the coveted album of the year Grammy for "We Are."

Batiste, who earlier in the show performed his infectious song "Freedom," took a moment to make his way to the stage, stopping on the way to hug applauding fellow nominee Billie Eilish.

Once at the microphone, Batiste used the spotlight to praise his fellow musicians and shoot down the notion of there being any true "bests" in a competition among creative people.

"I believe this to my core, there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor," he said. "The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It's like a song or an album is made and it's almost like it has a radar to find the person when they need it the most."

