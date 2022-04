Washington recently has seen a spike in armed robberies of marijuana retailers, including three incidents with lethal outcomes in one week this month. State-licensed dispensaries are ripe targets for robbers because financial institutions remain leery of the federally prohibited cannabis industry, which forces many merchants to rely heavily on cash. The House of Representatives has voted for legislation aimed at addressing that problem six times, but it has gone nowhere in the Senate. Recent efforts were stymied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.), who claims to support marijuana reform but thinks his own, broader legislation should take priority.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO