Teens pack lunches to help out Phoenix nonprofit Homeward Bound

In America, minorities too often receive the short end of the stick when it comes to housing, employment, and health care — and the disparities only seem to be growing. Discrimination is simply part of daily life for a person of color in this country. Still, it comes as a bit of a shock that even in an emergency, life is notably harder for those of us with more melanin. A recent study has found that bystanders are more likely to give CPR to a white person who clearly needs it.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO