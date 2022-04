Lois J. Nickerson died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home at The Moorings in Lewes. She was born June 15, 1930, in Massachusetts. Her partner of 52 years, Janet M. Bendrick, died at The Moorings Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Janet was born on Dec. 15, 1938. They are survived by a niece and her husband, Linda and Thomas Connelly; and a nephew, The Hon. Gary Nickerson and his wife Karen.

LEWES, DE ・ 13 DAYS AGO