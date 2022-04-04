Naomi Friel Newman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
A stunning upset in a union election on Staten Island had brought sudden exposure to the organizers and worker advocates who realized victory for the nascent Amazon Labor Union when so many other more established labor groups had failed before them
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps, the top Democratic and Republican negotiators said, but ended up dropping all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic. The compromise drew quick support Monday...
Former President Trump is taking a fresh gamble with his political capital by endorsing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R). Palin’s star has dimmed since she fired up the conservative grassroots and rocketed to fame in 2008 as the running mate of the GOP presidential nominee, the late Sen. John McCain (Ariz.).
