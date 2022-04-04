Russia-Ukraine war latest: Zelenskiy says Russian troops’ atrocities make peace negotiations harder

3.08pm BST

Ukraine deputy PM accuses Russian forces of blocking Red Cross efforts to reach Mariupol

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk has told national television that buses meant for the rescue of civilians from Mariupol were not able to reach the besieged southern Ukrainian city.

She accused Russian forces of blocking the International Red Cross’s (ICRC) evacuation efforts and said 100 Turkish citizens were still trapped in Mariupol. Reuters notes that repeated efforts to organise mass evacuations of the city have failed.

The ICRC had said earlier that it had not been able to reach Mariupol.

Lithuania ’s minister of foreign affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis , has just announced that the country is to expel the Russian ambassador.

Lithuania’s ambassador to Ukraine is to return to Kyiv.

Yesterday the ministry tweeted that Lithuania was “appalled by the scenes of horrific atrocities in Bucha and other towns in Ukraine”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the town of Bucha, 35 miles north-west of the capital Kyiv, today, after images showing civilian bodies strewn in the streets sparked international condemnation.

Wearing body armour and surrounded by military personnel, Zelenskiy spoke on national television where he said it was “very difficult” for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia following the atrocities carried out by Russian forces in Bucha.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the town of Bucha, after it was liberated from Russian Army, on April 04, 2022. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zelenskiy said:

These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide.

He warned that the “longer the Russian Federation drags out the meeting process”, the worse the situation becomes.



Zelenskiy (C) walks in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

He added:

We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children.

Zelenskiy accompanied by Ukrainian soldiers speaks to press during his visit at the town of Bucha. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Roman Abramovich’s $600m (£458m) superyacht Solaris has left a port in Turkey after the London-based company that operates the terminal which had been harbouring the oligarch’s yacht was pressed to act.

Solaris, which is 140 metres long and has a helipad and swimming pool, left Bodrum Cruise Port on Monday. It is now at anchor off Yalikavak beach in south-eastern Turkey, according to the shipping data service Marine Traffic .

Pressure had been building for Global Ports Holding (GPH), the Mayfair-headquartered company that runs Bodrum Cruise Port, to refuse services to Solaris.

Legal experts had said the London-listed company was taking “a very big risk” by allowing a superyacht owned by a sanctioned individual to use one of its ports. The Bodrum port is one of 22 terminals run by the firm.

Solaris, a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, is pictured in Bodrum, southwest Turkey. Photograph: Yoruk Isik/Reuters

Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, is one of several Russian billionaires hit by UK sanctions last month as part of the government’s efforts to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine. Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, described the sanctioned individuals as having “the blood of the Ukrainian people on their hands”.

Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder, Zelenskiy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Ukraine had become aware of the scale of alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops.

Reuters has quoted the Ukrainian leader as saying:

These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide.

A resident of the Ukrainian town of Bucha says she found her husband dead and mutilated in a basement, after nearly two weeks of dread and uncertainty.

Russian state media have dismissed the horrifying images and testimonies that emerged from Bucha as Western orchestrated “fakes” and “planned provocations,” claiming “Ukrainian Nazis” were responsible for the deaths of the civilians.

“A flagrantly brutal provocation by Ukrainian Nazis,” said Olga Skabeeva, host of the widely watched state media talk show 60 Minute on Monday.

“Zelenskiy and the so-called civilized West is attempting to create a hybrid, fake version of Srebrenica.”

Vladimir Solovyov, the Western sanctioned popular state presenter on his Sunday night talk show said that the killings were planned by Britain.

“The war against Russia entered a new phase today. Very soon they’ll accuse us of genocide. To all appearances this whole provocation was plotted by the British,” Solovyov said.

Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday told journalists that the “video materials mostly can’t be trusted, because [of] signs of video manipulation and some fakes”

Some Russian officials as well as state-linked Telegram channels said that the killed civilians in Bucha were actors.

“The video with the bodies is puzzling: here, at the 12th second, the ‘corpse’ on the right moves his hand. At the 30th second in the rearview mirror, the ‘corpse’ sits down. The bodies in the video appear to have been deliberately laid out to create a more dramatic image,” said the government-run Stop Fake telegram channel.

The official Twitter account of the Russian ministry of defence ministry retweeted Stop Fake’s telegram post.

Russian state media also accused the Western press, including The Guardian, of uncritically reporting on the events.

“The Guardian says Russia troops brutalised civilians in Bucha while regrouping, using kids as human shields - without proof, taking word at face value,” said an NTV news presenter on Sunday evening.

While Russian state media categorically denied any links to the atrocities, leading news agency RIA on Monday published an op-ed titled “What Russia should do with Ukraine” by a pro-Kremlin political commentator in which the author called for the “denazification” and “re-education” of a large part of the Ukrainian society.

“The name Ukraine can seemingly not be retained as the title of any fully denazified state formation on the territory liberated from the Nazi regime,” the pundit Timofei Sergeitsev wrote.

Pavlo Bakhura writes for us today on the situation in Izyum, south-east of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, where his father lives:

“Yesterday morning started with hell,” my father, Andriy, told me when he called from Izyum last week. “There were as many bombs as there have been in the past month. The town centre was heavily bombed. It is shelled every minute. Even now when I tried to call you it’s going on.”

Like all the residents of the occupied city, my father, 57, has survived for three weeks without electricity, heating or running water. He spends 15 minutes a day trying to “catch” the unstable mobile phone connection to call me.

To survive he takes water from the neighbours’ well, lives off preserves and dried food supplies and usually cooks on an open fire. He abandoned his bed at the start of the war and now sleeps in a corner of the house where he feels more protected by walls. “I’m already used to the cold. I sleep under two duvets and take the cat with me,” he told me. At that time it was snowing there.

“You don’t hear when the bomb is coming. You just hear it half a second before it lands,” he said. Half the neighbours’ house has been destroyed. When the artillery starts, our house creaks and trembles. He hides our dog in the cellar.

Read more of Pavlo Bakhura’s piece here: No safe way out of Izyum – ‘I can’t imagine how it will end’

Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Matviichuk has shared a video reportedly showing a soldier visiting his parents in the village of Nova Basan after it was retaken by Ukrainian forces.



Katerina Sergatskova, editor in chief of the Kyiv-based news website Zaborona Media, shared the video on Twitter, writing:

This is what Ukrainians fight for. For their families, for their home. For love and freedom.

Note: the Guardian has not been able to verify this video.

The UN high commissioner for human rights , Michelle Bachelet, has said all bodies need to be exhumed and identified in the Ukrainian town of Bucha to ensure that possible war crimes can be investigated, AFP reports.

In a statement, Bachelet said she was “horrified” by images of civilians lying dead on the streets in the Ukrainian town of Bucha:

Reports emerging from this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law.

The UN rights office said yesterday that its staff on the ground had not yet been able to verify the numbers or details reported by Ukrainian officials.

Bachelet said:

It is essential that all bodies are exhumed and identified so that victims’ families can be informed, and the exact causes of death established.

She said all measures should be taken to preserve evidence.

It is vital that all efforts are made to ensure there are independent and effective investigations into what happened in Bucha to ensure truth, justice and accountability, as well as reparations and remedy for victims and their families.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol today to evacuate civilians, citing security conditions.

The ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters:

Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today.

Previous attempts by the Red Cross to reach the devastated Ukrainian city over recent days and weeks have not succeeded.

US pushes to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

The US will ask the United Nations general assembly to suspend Russia from the human rights council, US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has said.

A two-third majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership, Reuters reports.



Speaking in Bucharest on Monday, Thomas-Greenfield said:

Russia’s participation on the human rights council is a farce. And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN general assembly vote to remove them.

She continued:

My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action.

From CNN’s Bianna Golodryga:

A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the wreckage of the Antonov An-225 at the military airport in Hostomel on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Russian troops no longer occupy any settlements in Sumy region – governor

A quick snap from Reuters here that the governor of Ukraine’s Sumy region – which is to the north and east of Kyiv and Chernihiv – says Russian troops no longer occupy any settlements in the region.

UK families who have volunteered to take in refugees from Ukraine are having to deal with the “heartbreaking” task of telling them they cannot come yet because visas have not yet been granted.



Gary Gray, who runs the volunteer organisation scothosts.org, said so far only a “paltry” 270 visas had been granted to allow people from Ukraine to travel to Scotland.



And with thousands of Scots having offered to open their home to those fleeing the war, he said there was “frustration” at the length of time it was taking for the paperwork to be carried out.



His comments come after Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon complained on Friday that the “process of translating applications into visas is unacceptably slow”.

PA Media quotes Gray telling BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme:

We don’t think there is that many that have been able to come to Scotland. These families are fleeing a warzone. What I would use as an example is how Ireland are processing this, they are managing to process the people who come to Ireland in 12 hours. We are currently in a situation more than 12 days out there are people who have not had their visas approved and they are getting very little information.

Gray argued that by insisting people coming from Ukraine have a visa before entering the UK, the Home Office is “using the existing immigration route for an emergency situation”.

He added: “We feel that is not really appropriate for the situation we are in. The hardest part of this is telling the families in Ukraine ‘I’m sorry, the visa still hasn’t been approved’. That’s the hardest part, it is heart-breaking having to tell these families, it just hasn’t been approved because of bureaucracy.”

Earlier today a UK government minister told Sky News he thought criticism of the speed with which the UK was processing refugees from Ukraine was “a bit harsh.”

UNHCR say that over four million people have been displaced abroad after fleeing Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February. The UK government claims to have issued about 25,000 visas.

Marko Djurica reports for Reuters from Motyzhyn that the head of the village, her husband and son were killed and buried in a shallow grave. An adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry showed reporters their partially covered bodies in sand. The village is in the Kyiv Oblast, about 55km away from the capital city.

“There have been Russian occupiers here. They tortured and murdered the whole family of the village head,” said Anton Herashchenko, naming those killed as Olha Sukhenko, her husband Ihor Sukhenko and their son, Oleksandr.



“The occupiers suspected they were collaborating with our military, giving us locations of where to target our artillery. These scum tortured, slaughtered and killed the whole family. They will be responsible for this.”

A Reuters reporter saw the bodies in a forest near a farm, which had been all but destroyed, just outside the village. Nearby a burnt out tractor could be seen.

Reuters could not independently verify who killed the family.

Russia has issued strenuous denials that its troops targeted civilians in Ukraine, and has accused Ukraine and the West of setting up fake images to discredit Russia, without producing any evidence to back this up.

A woman cries while waiting along with others for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn. Photograph: Vadim Ghirdă/AP

10.43am BST

The Kremlin said on Monday it categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and said Ukrainian allegations on the matter should be treated with doubt.

Speaking to reporters on his regular daily conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the facts and chronology of the events in Bucha did not support Ukraine’s version of events and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.

Peskov produced no evidence to back up his claim, but said that Russian specialists have detected signs of various “fakes” and video edits in the material.

Peskov declined to comment on whether the images emerging from Bucha would affect peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which had been set to resume via video conference today.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it would reiterate its request for the UN security council to meet on Monday over what Moscow called the “criminal provocations by Ukrainian soldiers and radicals” in the town of Bucha near Kyiv.



Britain’s mission to the United Nations, which holds the presidency of the 15-member council for April, had said the council would hold a scheduled discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday, and not meet on Monday as requested by Russia.



Reuters reports foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel: “Today Russia will again demand that the UN security council convene in connection with the criminal provocations of Ukrainian servicemen and radicals in this city.”

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki , has aimed some very strong words at the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, this morning, according to Agence France-Presse.

He said of the French president “How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved? We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against. Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?”

Mateusz Morawiecki attends a press conference in Warsaw. Photograph: Marcin Obara/EPA

Morawiecki called for investigation into Russian actions in Ukraine, and for further sanctions to be applied.

“These bloody massacres committed by Russians, by Russian soldiers, deserve to be called what they are. This is genocide and it must be judged,” Morawiecki told reporters.

“This is why we are proposing an international commission to investigate this crime of genocide.

Such a commission “is essential if we want to find out the truth on the extent of Russian fascist crimes”.

“Clear and determined sanctions are necessary. These sanctions are not working,” Morawiecki said.

He also had a message for the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, over economic sanctions, saying: “It is not the voices of German business leaders, of German billionaires who are probably stopping you from taking action, that should be listened to in Berlin today, but the voices of innocent women and children.”

Some Russian troops remain in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv – governor

Some Russian troops remained in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv on Monday after pulling back from around Chernihiv city, the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said.



Reuters reminds us that Russia said last week it would sharply scale back military activity around Chernihiv and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson , has posted a video in support of Ukraine, saying: “Putin will never break the spirit of Ukraine’s people or conquer their homeland. Ukraine will rise again and take her place among free and sovereign nations once more.”

In the clip, Johnson also says: “From the moment the Russian invasion began, and troops and tanks burst across their frontier, Ukrainians have defended their homeland with invincible courage and tenacity, and we in Britain are lost in admiration for their valour and patriotism. Our job is to do everything we can to support them. Britain will never waver from supporting our friends.”

The British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, will call for tougher action to tackle Russian aggression and to support Ukraine in peace talks when she visits Poland today, according to a statement from her office.

Reuters quotes her as saying: “Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy. A tough approach from the UK and our allies is vital to strengthen Ukraine’s hand in negotiations.”

Yesterday in a statement she called on action to bring Russians to justice over accusations of war crimes in Ukraine, saying: “We will not rest until those responsible for atrocities, including military commanders and individuals in the Putin regime, have faced justice.”

Agence France-Presse are carrying some quotes from Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez , in which he described the images coming out of Bucha in Ukraine as signs of a possible “genocide”.

“We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished, and therefore appear before the courts ... to deal with these alleged cases of (crimes against) humanity, war crimes and why not say it too, genocide,” he said.

“Putin’s unjustified aggression has brought war back to the gates of the European Union,” he told an economic forum in Madrid.

Sánchez, is one of the first European Union leaders to label Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “genocide”.

Spain’s public prosecutor last month opened an inquiry into “serious violations of international humanitarian law” by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russia’s chief investigator orders investigation into Ukraine 'provocation' over Bucha

Russia’s chief investigator on Monday ordered an official examination of what he called a Ukrainian “provocation” after Kyiv accused the Russian military of massacring civilians in the town of Bucha.



Reuters reports Alexander Bastrykin , head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered that an inquiry be opened on the basis that Ukraine had spread “deliberately false information” about Russian armed forces in Bucha, the committee said in a statement.

Bastrykin provided no evidence for his claims.

Here is a selection of some of the latest images that have been sent back to us from Ukraine over the newswires.

Residents cook on a makeshift stove propped up by spent tank shells in the port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Maximilian Clarke/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock

A man says goodbye before the train leaves the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region yesterday. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

A volunteer rests behind snacks and toys for the Ukrainian refugees passing through Przemysl train station in Poland. Photograph: Amy Katz/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

People board a bus as an evacuation convoy arrives at a displaced persons’ hub in Zaporizhzhia in the early hours. Photograph: Emre Caylak/AFP/Getty Images

An elderly woman collects firewood at the weekend to heat her house in Bucha. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said Germany is the main roadblock to new European Union sanctions on Russia.

Reuters reports that asked about the implications of Viktor Orbán winning his fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister at a news conference, Morawiecki said “We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections ... it’s Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions.”

8.45am BST

The Ukraine MP Yelyzaveta Yasko has been on Sky News in the UK, saying that the scenes from Bucha are unbelievable for the 21st century. She told viewers:

It’s devastating and something that you cannot adjust to, you cannot accept, but at the same time, every day it’s happening. There are more and more victims coming, and if we don’t act very decisively in the world to end this war I will continue seeing this.

She warned that Mariupol and other places could have seen worse events. She said that she has lost her own apartment, and does not know what has happened to her neighbours.

It was put to her that the Russians have claimed that the scenes have been staged to discredit Russia. She said “It’s such a terrible cynicism. The question is how did these societies end up, and that political leadership of Russia end up that they can so easily justify the crimes and the murders and saying that it was just staged?”

She called on the west to act to end the war and provide security guarantees that are “real, not only just on paper”.

“The only way to win in this war is to show strength,” she said. “There cannot be any compromises with Putin at this stage. We’re not going to make any compromises with our territory and the people who already died for defence of Ukraine.”

She called for Vladimir Putin to be held responsible for the actions of Russians in Ukraine, saying “One day there will be justice, and they will pay that price, but when it happens? It happens only if we fight for it.”

France’s president, Emmanuel Macron , has just called on France Inter radio for new sanctions in response to what has happened in Ukraine’s Bucha. Reuters reports he said there are very clear clues today pointing to war crimes in Ukraine, and that new sanctions are needed to act as a power of dissuasion.

“What happened in Bucha demands a new round of sanctions and very clear measures,” Macron added. Those new sanctions should target coal and oil, said Macron, who faces a re-election battle this month.

Prof Michael Clarke , a defence and security expert and a specialist adviser to the House of Commons defence committee, has said that the images coming out of Ukraine are clear evidence of war crimes. He told Sky News:

The deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime in and of itself, every day of the week. So unless somebody can provide a military logic why civilians are targeted, that is a straight war crime. Civilians who appear to have had their hands tied behind their back and were shot. There’s no strategic rationale for that whatsoever.

As to the response from Russia to the accusations, Clarke said:

They always deny it. The Russia deny everything like this. They go through three phases. First of all, they deny everything. And then they try to obfuscate, they create stuff on social media, which indicates ‘Oh it’s all very complicated and this was going on at the time, and that was going on, and no simple answers are possible’. And then a couple of years later, they often admit it and they say yes, yes, we did do this or we did do that, but you do the same. And they point to some sort of moral equivalence in the West. They did it over the poisoning of Litvinenko in 2006 and Skripal in 2018. They did it over the bringing down of the civilian airliner over Ukraine. They always deny it. They always do. And nobody believes them. That’s the point.

In the UK, it has been secretary of state for Wales, Simon Hart , on media duties for the British government. Of the images emerging from Bucha which appear to show mass graves and evidence of the torture and murder of civilians, he said on Sky News:

It just seems to be completely unbelievable. And you have to look twice, blink twice, to be able to actually fully take in what’s happening. I think what we’ve got to do is, as some of the reports have indicated, keep the pressure on in every way we can, whether that’s in the provision of weapons, whether it’s in the provision of financial help, all of the different ways in which we can and have so far intervened we must continue to do, and if anything, we need to step that up.

He repeated several times that “we’re [the UK] leading the world” in response to requests from Ukraine, and have been praised by President Zelenskiy for “leading the world”.



On refugees fleeing to the UK, “We don’t want to be standing there with a clipboard saying no,” the minister said. He was unable to give a number of people from Ukraine who had arrived from Wales, saying that was a matter for the Welsh government. He said it was “a bit harsh” to say that only a handful of Ukrainians had been allowed into the country.

The UNHCR says over 4 million people have fled Ukraine abroad, with over 2 million of those moving to Poland. The UK government has issued about 25,000 visas for people to enter the country.

Ukraine’s agriculture minister said on Monday he expects “quite a large harvest” this year and hopes Ukraine will be able to export grain , but warned that continuation of the war would mean higher prices for all countries, Reuters reports.



The recently-appointed minister, Mykola Solskyi , said the situation was “difficult” with fuel, which is needed for spring fields.

Russia’s foreign ministry said that footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha had been “ordered” by the United States as part of a plot to blame Russia.



“Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and Nato,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview on state television late on Sunday, Reuters reports.



Zakharova said the immediate Western outcry over the images of dead civilians indicated the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia’s reputation.



“In this case, it seems to me that the fact that these statements (about Russia) were made in the first minutes after these materials appeared leaves no doubt as to who ‘ordered’ this story.”

Zakharova offered no evidence to back these claims.

Russia requests UN meeting over 'provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha'

Russia hopes to hold an an emergency UN security council meeting today after claiming the “ provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha” is behind the request for talks.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s UNSC deputy representative, tweeted on Sunday:

In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN Security Council on Monday April 4.”

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that the meeting is to discuss Kyiv’s attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a “provocation” in Bucha.

Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday:

Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the provocation of the Ukrainian military and radicals in the city of Bucha. The idea behind the next crime of the ‘Kyiv’s regime’ is the disruption of peace negotiations and the escalation of violence.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared earlier in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia .

During the message that aired on the show Sunday, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people.

Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them ... But the music will break through anyway.”

Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskiy said.

Following his message, John Legend performed his song Free with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

Russian forces refocusing on Donbas, UK defence ministry says

The UK’s ministry of defence has released its latest intelligence report, claiming Russian forces are continuing to “consolidate and reorganise” their offensive in the Donbas.

Russian forces are continuing to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine. Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked Wagner private military company, are being moved into the area.”

410 bodies found as part of war crimes investigation

A total of 410 bodies have been found in towns near Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes by Russia, the country’s top prosecutor has said.



Ukrainian authorities have begun to reclaim areas surrounding the capital after Russian forces withdrew over recent days.

The mayor in Bucha, a liberated town 37km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, said that 300 residents had been killed by Russian forces while Chechen fighters controlled the area.

Ukrainian prosecutors have only been able to enter the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel for the first time on Sunday as they begin to process the number of casualties and work out the extent of possible war crimes.

Ukrainian authorities have begun to reclaim areas surrounding the capital after Russian forces withdrew over recent days. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venedyktova, said in a statement on Sunday: “410 bodies of killed civilians have been taken from the territory of Kiev region ... 140 of them have already been examined by prosecutors and other specialists.

“We need to work with witnesses,” Venedyktova said, adding that authorities would be looking at photos and video evidence.

“People today are so stressed that they are physically unable to speak.”

In a national address on Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saidf he believed hundreds of people were killed. “Tortured, executed civilians. Corpses on the streets. Mined areas. Even the bodies of the dead were mined.”

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said it was clear hundreds of civilians had been killed, but that he did not want to say exactly how many there were, as efforts were still under way to clear mines in the area.

“Many local residents are considered missing. We cannot give an exact figure, but there are a lot of people,” he said.

What we know about what happened in Bucha, Ukraine

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of committing a “massacre” in Bucha, a town just 30km northwest of the capital Kyiv.

Bodies of civilians - many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture - were found littering some streets after Ukrainian troops reclaimed the town.

This is what we know at this stage about what happened in Bucha, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

Bucha, a commuter town of around 37,000 outside Kyiv, as well as the nearby town of Irpin, saw fierce fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Bucha was occupied by the Russian army on the third day of the war, on 26 February, and remained inaccessible for more than a month. Many residents were trapped by the incessant fighting and deprived of water and electricity while surviving in freezing temperatures.

When shelling stopped on Thursday, Ukrainian forces were only able to fully enter the town.

A young Ukrainian boy plays next next to destroyed Russian military machinery in the city of Bucha, Ukraine. Photograph: Atef Safadi/EPA

AFP journalists on Saturday described seeing massive holes left by shells in apartment blocks, numerous wrecked cars and streets littered with debris or downed power lines.

The journalists also reported seeing the bodies of at least 22 people in civilian clothes on a single street in the town. One was on the pavement near a bicycle, others had bags of provisions near them. Another man was found with his hands tied behind his back.

These reports were corroborated by Associated Press journalists who said they saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various places around Bucha. One group of nine, all in civilian clothes, were reportedly scattered around a site that residents said Russian troops used as a base. They appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs, one was shot in the head, and another’s legs were bound, AP reported.

The cause of death of the victims found has not been able to be immediately determined.

Witnesses of alleged atrocities in Bucha told the Guardian that Russian soldiers had fired on men fleeing the town, and had killed civilians at will. Taras Schevchenko, 43, said Russian soldiers had refused to allow men to leave through a humanitarian corridor, instead shooting at them as they fled across an open field. Bodies, he said, were scattered on the pavements, with some of those killed having been “squashed by tanks … like animal skin rugs”.

Shevchenko’s mother, Yevdokia, 77, said she had witnessed an elderly man who had challenged a Russian soldier being shot dead as his wife stood next to him. “They shot him dead, and ordered the woman to leave,” she said. The accounts could not be independently verified.

According to the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, the victims were killed by Russian forces with a “bullet in the back of the neck”.

The corpses of 57 people were found in a mass grave, the chief of local rescue efforts Serhiy Kaplychniy, said as he showed AFP the trench where the bodies lay.

The mass grave is behind a church in the town’s centre. Some of the bodies were either unburied or partially buried. They were all dressed in civilian clothes.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect the wreckage of a destroyed Russian armoured column on a road in Bucha, a suburb just north of the Capital, Kyiv. Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

On Sunday Mayor Fedoruk said 280 people were buried in mass graves because they could not have be buried in cemeteries that were within firing range.

“We found mass graves. We found people with their hands and legs tied up... with bullet holes in the back of their heads,” presidential spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov told the BBC Sunday.

The mayor of Kyiv who went to Bucha on Sunday, Vitaly Klitschko, told AFP that the exact number of victims was not yet known.

“We believe that more than 300 civilians died,” he said. “This is not a war, it is a genocide, a genocide of the Ukrainian population.”

'Butchers, murderers, torturers, rapists' Zelenskiy calls Russian forces

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed Russian forces as “murderers”, “torturers” and “rapists” after hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian civilians were found on the streets of towns surrounding Kyiv over the weekend.

He also vowed to investigate and prosecute all Russian “crimes” in Ukraine , saying he had created a “special mechanism” to do so.

In a late-night address , the Ukrainian leader said:

Hundreds of people were killed. Tortured, executed civilians. Corpses on the streets ... Concentrated evil has come to our land. Murderers. Torturers. Rapists. Looters. Who call themselves the army. And who deserve only death after what they did.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed Russian forces as “murderers”, “torturers” and “rapists” in an address on Sunday. Photograph: AP

Addressing the mothers of Russian soldiers, he added:

I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel. What did they do? Why were they killed? What did the man who was riding his bicycle down the street do? Why were ordinary civilians in an ordinary peaceful city tortured to death? Why were women strangled after their earrings were ripped out of their ears? How could women be raped and killed in front of children? How could their corpses be desecrated even after death? Why did they crush the bodies of people with tanks? What did the Ukrainian city of Bucha do to your Russia ? How did all this become possible? Russian mothers! Even if you raised looters, how did they also become butchers? ... They killed deliberately and with pleasure.”

5.26am BST

Satellite images purport to show 45ft-long mass grave in Bucha

Satellite images of the Ukrainian town of Bucha purport to show an approximately 45ft-long trench dug into the grounds of a church believed to be a mass grave for murdered civilians .

The images, captured by private US space technology company Maxar Technologies on 31 March, show signs of excavation on the grounds of the Church of St Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, the company said.

Reuters journalists who visited Bucha on Saturday said they observed a mass grave at a church, describing seeing hands and feet poking through red clay.

Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of Ukraine , said the first signs of excavation for a mass grave at the Church of St Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints were seen on 10 March.

“More recent coverage on 31 March shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot-long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the church,” Maxar said.

The Guardian could not immediately verify the images.

A satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on April 3 shows a of a probable grave site near the Church of Saint Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in Bucha, Ukraine. Photograph: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP/Getty Images

A closer view of a probable grave site is seen behind the church. Photograph: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP/Getty Images

A mass grave is seen behind a church in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Russia mobilising another 60,000 soldiers, Ukraine military says

The Ukrainian military has just released its operational report as of 6am this morning, claiming Russia has launched a “hidden mobilisation” of around 60,000 soldiers to replenish units lost in Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation plans to engage around 60,000 people during the mobilisation,” the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said.

Officials added the Ukrainian forces thwarted seven attack in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours.

A damaged tank seen in the Hostomel region in Bucha, Ukraine. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

