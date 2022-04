LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In a tough defensive battle, the Nebraska softball team (24-9, 4-0 Big Ten) claimed its ninth consecutive victory beating Rutgers (23-14, 1-4 Big Ten), 2-1. Olivia Ferrell got her 13th win of the season. She pitched five innings and gave up five hits and one earned run. She also had two walks and six strikeouts. Courtney Wallace got her third save of the season, pitching two scoreless innings and giving up just one hit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO