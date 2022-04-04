ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Kidney for Cooper

By Brian Armstrong
WDEF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF)- “Basically, my kidneys don’t work and I need a new one,” said Moore. Tami Lloyd says her Seventeen-year-old son Cooper Moore has struggled since before birth with chronic kidney issues blocking his urinary system. “Over 17 years of time this condition causes kidney...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

Donating a kidney during the pandemic

“God set it up and I know he’s going to be with us every step of the way.”- Pastor Cedric Halbert. Cedric Halbert is proud to call himself “a man of God.” He has his own Christian podcast called “Fight for Your Dreams” where he interviews intriguing individuals and preaches the gospel via the Internet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WATE

Lucky Kidney Run 2022 is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Practice good health and have fun, this weekend. On Saturday, March 19, 2022 The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation is putting on their annual Lucky Kidney Run. The run is one of the foundation’s largest fundraisers, and is put on to encourage many to support, advocate,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBRE

Many suffer from chronic kidney disease, 90% may not be aware

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — March is National Kidney Awareness Month to bring attention to a disease affecting more than 37 million American adults. One in three Americans is at risk of developing Chronic Kidney Disease. Kidneys are super organs that filter waste, toxins, and fluid from your body. A woman who survived Chronic Kidney Disease shared […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collegedale, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Collegedale, TN
Marietta Daily Journal

Consumer Health: Understanding kidney cancer

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is cancer that begins in the kidneys, which are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of your fist. They're behind your abdominal organs, with one kidney on each side of your spine. The kidneys remove waste from your blood and regulate a healthy balance between water, sodium and minerals in your bloodstream.
CANCER
WYTV.com

Rare cancer found in blood test

(WYTV) – Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer. people younger than 45 years old rarely get the disease, and it occurs more in older men than women. Your risk is doubled if you’re African American. The symptoms vary, but they usually include fatigue, bone pain, anemia...
CANCER
UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Failure#Kidney Function#Kidney Transplant#Dialysis
Sandusky Register

Local woman seeks kidney donor

SANDUSKY — A local woman needs a hero to give her the gift of life. Alejandra "Ali" Valentin is in renal failure and needs a kidney donation. Valentin, a 2016 Perkins High School graduate, was diagnosed with lupus when she was 15. Then in 2019, the lupus triggered Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.
SANDUSKY, OH
Wbaltv.com

Get checked for National Kidney Month

March is National Kidney Month, an opportunity for people to get checked for kidney disease. Dr. Eric Brown with the National Kidney Foundation explains how people can be at risk for kidney disease.
HEALTH
Nature.com

MICA in kidney transplants

The identification of histocompatibility loci, beyond human leukocyte antigen (HLA), and of antibodies directed against non-HLA antigens that contribute to kidney allograft rejection may aid in donor"“recipient matching and improve outcomes for transplant recipients. New research in a large cohort of recipients of kidney transplants has now identified MICA - which encodes a non-conventional MHC classÂ I molecule - as a histocompatibilityÂ locus and demonstrates that anti-MICA donor-specific antibodiesÂ (DSAs) are strongly associatedÂ with antibody-mediated rejection (ABMR). "Although previous studies performed on smaller cohorts and focusing mainly on anti-MICA immunization suggested a potential role of MICA in transplantation, we believe our study now formally identifies MICA as a new transplantation antigen in the kidney allograft," explains researcher Seiamak Bahram. "In our cohort, the MICA effect was even higher than that of the other classical class I HLA genes, which was quite unexpected."
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Bham Now

Bingo Benefiting Alabama Kidney Foundation

Join us in the Taproom for ‘donate to play’ bingo every Wednesday. This month all proceeds from the game and a portion of our Wednesday Taproom sales (to-go and in-house) will be donated to the Alabama Kidney Foundation. The mission of the Alabama Kidney Foundation (AKF) is to...
ALABAMA STATE
WDEF

Mom To Mom – Get Colorful for Easter

We’re going to take all those broken crayons you’ve got and put them to good use. We’re making Easter crayons. If you’re like me, you probably have a ton of broken crayons all over the place. I mean, every year when my kids get out of school they get sent home with crayons and we save them, we don’t really want to throw them out. So we found a really fun and exciting way to bring those crayons back to life.
LIFESTYLE
WDEF

East Ridge replacement playground

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF)-Kids have a new place to play in East Ridge after the old wooden playground needed to be taken down. Back in 1994, the original wooden playground stood for kids to play. Now years later in the same spot a new metal and plastic playground stands in...
EAST RIDGE, TN
verywellhealth.com

What Is Cardiomyopathy?

Cardiomyopathy describes any type of heart disease that harms the heart muscle. It makes the heart muscle larger, thicker, or more stiff than normal. This condition makes it hard for your heart to keep a regular electrical rhythm and pump blood. The effect weakens your heart. It can cause irregular heartbeats called arrhythmias and heart valve problems. It can also lead to heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Kendama toy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is Chad Covington. Chad lives here in Chattanooga. But that toy in his hand is how he makes his living. It’s called Kendama. A traditional Japanese skill toy. It’s been around since the 17th century. 8 years ago, when Chad was 18, he...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Georgia mental health overhaul signed into law

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – On the last day of this year’s session at the Georgia legislature, lawmakers gathered at the capital to watch the governor sign a major mental health overhaul into law. The package was pushed by Speaker David Ralston, but advocates for addiction and mental health...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

South Pittsburg coffee shop experiences tragedy

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities say a 911 call was made around 8:30 a.m. central time Monday morning from Dragging Canoe Coffee Traders — a local favorite coffee shop. Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett said that business co-owners Kevin Hudson and Robert John Bateh got into...
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy