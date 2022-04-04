Kidney for Cooper

The identification of histocompatibility loci, beyond human leukocyte antigen (HLA), and of antibodies directed against non-HLA antigens that contribute to kidney allograft rejection may aid in donor"“recipient matching and improve outcomes for transplant recipients. New research in a large cohort of recipients of kidney transplants has now identified MICA - which encodes a non-conventional MHC classÂ I molecule - as a histocompatibilityÂ locus and demonstrates that anti-MICA donor-specific antibodiesÂ (DSAs) are strongly associatedÂ with antibody-mediated rejection (ABMR). "Although previous studies performed on smaller cohorts and focusing mainly on anti-MICA immunization suggested a potential role of MICA in transplantation, we believe our study now formally identifies MICA as a new transplantation antigen in the kidney allograft," explains researcher Seiamak Bahram. "In our cohort, the MICA effect was even higher than that of the other classical class I HLA genes, which was quite unexpected."

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO