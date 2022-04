Cryptocurrency has been booming for a few years now, pulling in a lot of new investors who just want to see what's going on. This has been good for plenty of people and boosted the profiles of tokens beyond the more well-known Bitcoin and Ethereum — but the influx of new investors has also given scammers a much larger field of victims to target, and security researchers with Eset uncovered a complex scheme involving Android and iOS apps that look like well-known cryptocurrency wallets but are actually hiding malicious trojans designed to steal crypto instead.

