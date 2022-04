Impeachment: Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Friday that he would not oppose it if the legislature impeached Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Andrew Tobias reports. At a breakfast with Union County Republicans, LaRose said O’Connor, also a Republican, had “not upheld her oath of office” by “violating her oath of office by making up what she wants the law to say instead of interpreting what it actually says” in overturning multiple redistricting proposals supported by LaRose and Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Ohio Capital Journal’s Marty Schladen broke the story.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO