Las Vegas, NV

2022 Grammy Awards Highlights

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 64th Grammy Awards returned live and in-person on Sunday (April 3) from the MGM Grand...

Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Vibe

Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of "777" At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.  With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comGrammys...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Powerful Performance of Hit Single "Drivers License"

Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful performance of her hit “Drivers License” during the 2022 Grammys. The singer’s performance mimicked that of the song’s music video, with Rodrigo sitting in the front seat of a car before getting out and walking around the stage set designed to look like a neighborhood.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish Shut Out as Jon Batiste Surprises With Album of the Year WinKanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for 'Donda'Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Calls Music a "Spiritual Practice" Going into the night, Rodrigo earned seven nominations, including...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
City
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Nas
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Trevor Noah
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
KULR8

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards Next Sunday

Chris Stapleton will be the sole reason I watch the Grammy Awards this year. They just announced the second round of performers for the show this morning, which also include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Rachel Zegler. “Anyone have Chris Stapleton’s...
MUSIC
Sea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
#Grammy Awards#Academy Awards#Monologue
The Week

2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters win big

It was Jon Batiste's night, with the pianist, singer, songwriter, and Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader winning five Grammy Awards on Sunday. Batiste was nominated for 11 awards — eight for his jazz album We Are and three for his score to the Pixar film Soul. He took home Album of the Year for We Are, as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry" and Best Music Video for "Freedom." As part of the team that made the Soul soundtrack, he also earned a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
107 JAMZ

Kanye West Pulled From Performing at 2022 Grammy Awards, The Game Claims

Kanye West's recent antics may have caused representatives for the 2022 Grammy Awards to pull his performance at the upcoming show, according to The Game. On Friday night (March 18), Chuck went on a lengthy, written rant via Instagram, where he blasted the Grammy Awards for allegedly canceling Ye's set at the 64th annual show. The awards show is set to air next month on April 3.
NFL
The Boot

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.
MUSIC

