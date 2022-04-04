Port Authority hosting hiring event

The Ohio Department of Development and the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from Oct. 27 until Sept. 30. At this time, all application interviews are being held via telephone and by appointment only. Applicants must currently be disconnected, have a disconnect notice, establishing new service, or transferring service. Applicants will be required to provide the following documents: a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member over age 18; most recent water and/or wastewater bill; proof of citizenship or legal residency; birth date and social security numbers for all household members; proof of disability, if applicable. For information on the Low-Oncome Household water Assistance Program, contact Community Action Agency of Columbiana County Inc. at 330-424-4013. For contact information of your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO