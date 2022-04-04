ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Port Authority hosting hiring event

Salem News Online
 1 day ago

LISBON – The Columbiana County Port Authority will host a hiring event at the Sustainable Opportunity Development (SOD) Center in Salem from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The Port Authority has partnered with the SOD Center and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition to bring this...

www.salemnews.net

Salem News Online

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

The Ohio Department of Development and the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from Oct. 27 until Sept. 30. At this time, all application interviews are being held via telephone and by appointment only. Applicants must currently be disconnected, have a disconnect notice, establishing new service, or transferring service. Applicants will be required to provide the following documents: a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member over age 18; most recent water and/or wastewater bill; proof of citizenship or legal residency; birth date and social security numbers for all household members; proof of disability, if applicable. For information on the Low-Oncome Household water Assistance Program, contact Community Action Agency of Columbiana County Inc. at 330-424-4013. For contact information of your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Salem News Online

Salem council returning to two meetings each month

SALEM — City council resumes its regular meeting schedule of two meetings per month at 7 tonight, after reducing the schedule to one meeting per month in January, February and March due to the pandemic. Council normally meets the first and third Tuesday of each month to conduct the...
SALEM, OH
kmvt

CSI to host construction hiring fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a new job in the construction field, the College of Southern Idaho and Southern Idaho Economic Development have an opportunity for you. This Thursday, they are hosting a hiring fair for those interested in all different aspects of construction.
ECONOMY
Salem News Online

CCESC official responds to proposed House bill aimed at transparency

LISBON – As the 2022 midterm elections approach, school curriculum transparency has become a political talking point. According to NBC News, lawmakers in at least 12 states have introduced legislation requiring schools to post lists of all their teaching materials online. In Ohio, House Bill 529 was introduced before...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Salem News Online

First reading held regarding alcohol at park events in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE — Council held the first reading granting approval for alcohol in the park Monday. Village Manager Mark McTrustry included a detailed checklist requiring comprehensive planning and layout details along with permit application rules with a drafted special event permit application to council. Councilmember Doug Simpson applauded the...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

Review of permit fees planned in Salem

SALEM — City council’s Rules and Ordinances Committee is recommending an increase in the fence permit fee from $10 to $25, with plans to review fees for all permits in the near future. “I don’t want to gouge people on permits,” Councilwoman Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey said, but she...
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Salem planning board approves slope easement

SALEM — The city Planning Commission met briefly Monday, approving requests related to a slope easement on East State Street and subdividing a parcel for a property on North Ellsworth Avenue. Planning and Zoning Officer Chip Hank explained that the commission agreed with a request from the Advanced Dermatology...
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Ohio ranks high in projects despite the Peloton pullout

Though Peloton may have dealt Ohio a blow last month when it pulled out of a $400 million project near Toledo, there is more good news on the economic development front. According to Site Selection magazine, the state ranks second in the nation for total projects and fourth in the country for projects per capita.
OHIO STATE
Salem News Online

Washingtonville residents share concerns about one trash hauler

WASHINGTONVILLE — Residents raised concerns over a single trash hauler during council Monday evening. Boyd Boehm said he is concerned about his quarterly contract with Republic Services. He asked whether the village would pay the remainder of his contract and any fees associated with canceling the service. “I didn’t...
WASHINGTONVILLE, OH

