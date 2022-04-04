Raymondville's Mallorie Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist

The Uvalde Lobos will resume District 30-4A softball action tomorrow when they host the Pearsall Lady Mavericks at the Uvalde High School softball field. Varsity action is set to begin at 7 p.m. and that game will be preceded by a 5 p.m. junior varsity game. The Lobos will be celebrating Little League Appreciation Night.
SHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College softball team fell 7-2 to visiting Schreiner University in the final game of their weekend series against the Mountaineers, bringing the 'Roos to 8-21 overall and 3-9 in conference play. Schreiner took an early 3-0 lead when Kennedy Moody launched a three-run homer over...
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University softball claimed its first conference series of the season with a 5-3 victory against Tarleton State Sunday afternoon. Junior designated player Hannah Kinkade and sophomore outfielder Audry Fleming propelled the offense blasting their fourth home runs of the season, respectively. It is the first home run for each during Western Athletic Conference play.
Finding any property right now for $75,000 is almost a joke. Everyone knows that the real estate market is crazy right now and prices are still going up. But before you start reaching into your saving account to purchase the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas you need to understand how much work is going to be needed to make it comfortable.
For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
If you're looking for a taste of Mexican food spiced up with Cajun cuisine, then you might find yourself ready to be seated with a big menu at the whimsical wood-paneled eatery known as Tia Juanita's Fish Camp.
The Southeast Texas restaurant chain started in April 2014 in Beaumont and was opened by Owner Ricky Martinez. The restaurant was named after his Tía Juanita - his Aunt Juanita. Martinez told The Enterprise that his Aunt Juanita was married to a disabled World War II Veteran who was shot in France. He remembers his uncle spent a lot of time...
LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball extended its run-rule victory streak to four straight game and its overall winning streak to nine with two five inning wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Monday at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls (21,14) outscored the Lady Lions (4, 29) 29-2 with a combined 23 hits, holding UPAB to eight hits on the day.
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball team’s strong offensive start to Southland Conference play has been powered by a hold-the-rope approach. The Demons followed that script again Saturday afternoon as all nine starters scored a run in an 11-8 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi that extended NSU’s win streak to four games.
