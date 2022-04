DENVER (CBS4) – The Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in north Denver was a popular place to be Sunday afternoon. They were selling a variety of Ukrainian arts, crafts and food which went fast. (credit: CBS) “We got even more people than expected,” said organizer Ivanna Cherpak. “It’s around 2 p.m., and we already ran out of food,” said organizer Iryna Lubyanetska. Church members organized the fundraiser for Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainians in Denver have been doing what they can to help their friends and family members in Ukraine fight for their freedom. This was their latest effort. (credit:...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO