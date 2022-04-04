McAllen's Matt Gonzalez commits to Trinity

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials. Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will...
Finding any property right now for $75,000 is almost a joke. Everyone knows that the real estate market is crazy right now and prices are still going up. But before you start reaching into your saving account to purchase the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas you need to understand how much work is going to be needed to make it comfortable.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A reported shooting at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo prompted an evacuation of all employees Friday morning. Officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the facility on Friday morning, April 1, 2022, in response to a call for a gunshot victim. According to reporting on the […]
For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
La Joya ISD became the latest school district to drop its mask mandate. Citing a drop in new Covid infections in the district, La Joya ISD said masks will no longer be required in the district starting Monday, April 4. The district said face coverings are still recommended.
Comments / 0