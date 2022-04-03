ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. rapper Drakeo the Ruler left out of the Grammys' in memoriam segment

By Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btPFn_0eyTjDw400

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins , rapper Young Dolph and legendary Mexican singer Vicenté Ferndandez were among the fallen artists honored during the Grammys' in memoriam segment Sunday.

One notable omission was Drakeo the Ruler , the acclaimed L.A. rapper who was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in December.

His conspicuous absence drew the ire of some on Twitter who had hoped to see the late hip-hop artist honored alongside his peers.

"Drakeo didn't make the Grammys memoriam tribute, another reminder why they're worthless," tweeted music journalist Jeff Weiss.

"It’s telling that they forgot to do one for the best West Coast stylist since Snoop. Drakeo was genius rapper, and they glossed over it," tweeted writer Jayson Buford. "Not great. Happy that Mr. Tate and Young Dolph got a shout out though."

"Noting who was omitted from the In Memoriam segment of an awards show is grim work, but start the Grammys’ list with Drakeo the Ruler, the young L.A. rapper who was killed backstage at a musical festival in December," wrote Times music critic Mikael Wood.

“Drakeo was more than music,” friend and producer JoogSZN told The Times in December. “He was a brother and one of my best friends. He lit up the room, he did things his way and provided for so many people. He was a mastermind. ... There will never be another Drakeo.”

In February, the late rapper's family filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, the concert promoter that worked on Once Upon a Time in L.A., accusing the company of negligence that led to his killing. The suit seeks $25 million in damages.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Jeff Weiss on the life and death of Drakeo the Ruler

On December 18, 2021, the rapper Drakeo the Ruler was murdered. It happened backstage at a festival in Los Angeles, his hometown. A group of 40 or so people ambushed Drakeo. One of them stabbed him to death. Drakeo was a young, rising rapper. Critics respected him and rap fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Young Dolph
RNB Cincy 100.3

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak : To Perform At The Grammys

It looks like Silk Sonic will open up the 64th Grammys on Sunday. I know they are going to kill it Fasho. They are two talented brothers. The Recording Academy and CBS have slowly but surely been unveiling their huge list of artists who are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (this […]
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Rapper#Memoriam#Times Music#Mexican#The Times
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Silk Sonic kicks off Grammys in Vegas, win song of the year

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Silk Sonic — the all-star union of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — opened the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas with their high-energy, infectious fix of retro soul and funk by performing their “777.” They returned to the stage a short time later to collect the song of the year trophy for “Leave the Door Open.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Grammys live | Baby Keem wins best rap performance

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):. Las Vegas is lucky for Baby Keem. The 21-year-old won best rap performance at the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday for “Family Ties,” a song that features his cousin Kendrick Lamar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
KSNT

Q&A: Hit-Boy talks Grammy producer nod, rapper aspirations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hit-Boy won top Grammy rap honors with some of hip-hop’s biggest heavyweights — Jay-Z, Kanye West, known as Ye, and Nas — and now he is ascending into a new musical weight class as a producer. The Southern California native is only...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Grammys Viewership Edges Out Last Year’s Record Low With Minor Gain

Click here to read the full article. Sunday’s in-person Grammy Awards on CBS saw just a 1.4% increase in audience size from last year’s partly virtual ceremony, which was a record-low for music’s biggest night. Hosted by Trevor Noah from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the two-month-delayed 64th Annual Grammy Awards drew 8.93 million total viewers across multiple platforms, according to time-zone adjusted fast national data from Nielsen. The in-person show, which kicked off with Noah making a reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at last weekend’s Oscars, aired live coast to coast on CBS...
MUSIC
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
279K+
Followers
58K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy