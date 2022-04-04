Arizona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers

A 21-year-old blind woman from Phoenix will take to the skies and fly to Washington, D.C. in a few months. Cactus League teams see attendance drop compared to 2019. The Cactus League says the average attendance for games in the first week is around 6,500 fans, which is down from 7,900 in 2019.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
A 4-year-old girl whose burned remains were discovered in a remote Arizona desert more than six decades ago was identified by authorities Tuesday after only being known as "Little Miss Nobody," despite attempts by investigators to gather a name. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office identified the remains as that of...
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Human remains have been found in a northwestern Arizona desert area and Bullhead City police said it’s believed to be a man missing since July. Officers responded Thursday to a call about remains being discovered and police said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were those of 39-year-old Felipe Calderon Zamora of Bullhead City.
The recent murder of a Maryland rapper proved to be quite hard on his family, but they made sure that his final performance was an everlasting one by erecting his dead body up at a nightclub and hosting a funeral service so that all his loyal loved ones could pay their final respects face-to-face.
GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Prom night for one Valley teen turned violent after she was pulled over for reportedly speeding and running a red light. Body camera video shows a Gilbert police officer pulling the 17-year-old girl out of her car and onto the ground. The attorney representing the teen said the officer used excessive force.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of three suspects is in custody after robbing a man at his home in Phoenix and then crashing their getaway car in Tempe after being chased by police Wednesday night. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery. Police say three suspects robbed a man while standing outside his home at gunpoint.
A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday, March 30, was a dangerous and deadly day across southern Arizona. There were at least two shooting incidents, two fatal fires, and several deadly crashes. Below is a breakdown with links to our coverage of the events. THREE PEOPLE SHOT. At least three...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Graphic video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pima County last month was released on Friday, April 1. The video from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team shows the incident that left 17-year-old Zakareya Ibrahim dead and deputy Eduardo Toral severely injured. On March...
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County deputies arrested a Mountain Home man accused of pushing his girlfriend out of a car, then assaulting her with a rock. Deputies arrested Robert Eugene Finch, Jr., 38. He faces a charge of attempted murder. Investigators say a woman called 911 Wednesday afternoon....
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a large party in Phoenix early Saturday morning near 44th Street and Southern Avenue. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says they received a call around 3:15 a.m. about possible shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, officers found an empty house where a large party had just taken place. Investigators say they learned that there was a shooting between two men who ended up at separate hospitals. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Bryson Footracer. He later died. A second 18-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 20-year-old Wichita woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Rina Nguyen pleaded no contest last week. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 10. Prosecutors alleged that Nguyen shot and killed...
A Texas man faces the possibility of significant time behind bars over the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old Utah girl earlier this week. Frank David Lopez, 20, stands accused of one count of aggravated kidnapping over the incident that prompted a multi-state search and AMBER Alert on Tuesday, March 22, 2021.
Comments / 3