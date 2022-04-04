Arizona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a large party in Phoenix early Saturday morning near 44th Street and Southern Avenue. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says they received a call around 3:15 a.m. about possible shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, officers found an empty house where a large party had just taken place. Investigators say they learned that there was a shooting between two men who ended up at separate hospitals. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Bryson Footracer. He later died. A second 18-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO