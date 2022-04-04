ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Arizona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers

fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was fatally shot after allegedly firing at troopers during a...

www.fox10phoenix.com

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
AZFamily

Police chase suspects after home robbery in Phoenix; 1 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of three suspects is in custody after robbing a man at his home in Phoenix and then crashing their getaway car in Tempe after being chased by police Wednesday night. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery. Police say three suspects robbed a man while standing outside his home at gunpoint.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
KOLD-TV

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video from fatal deputy-involved shooting released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Graphic video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pima County last month was released on Friday, April 1. The video from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team shows the incident that left 17-year-old Zakareya Ibrahim dead and deputy Eduardo Toral severely injured. On March...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, another injured in shooting after big party in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a large party in Phoenix early Saturday morning near 44th Street and Southern Avenue. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says they received a call around 3:15 a.m. about possible shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, officers found an empty house where a large party had just taken place. Investigators say they learned that there was a shooting between two men who ended up at separate hospitals. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Bryson Footracer. He later died. A second 18-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTOK-TV

Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
MERIDIAN, MS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman found guilty of killing boyfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 20-year-old Wichita woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Rina Nguyen pleaded no contest last week. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 10. Prosecutors alleged that Nguyen shot and killed...
WICHITA, KS

