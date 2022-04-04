Olivia Rodrigo Dedicated Her Award To Her Parents, And Other Highlights From All The Filipino Artists At The 2022 Grammys

Check out more stories from
Olivia Rodrigo Takes Home Female Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards
With nine nominations and three wins, Olivia Rodrigo scored at her first-ever iHeartRadio Music award. Her journey over the past year has led to an abundance of awards, and being recognized by iHeartRadio is the latest goal to check off her musical bucket list. Few artists have matched Rodrigo’s incredible...
NBC Miami
Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More
Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours
John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
Complex
Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys
It’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all receiving nods as potential year-defining records. Plus, the 2022 awards marked the first where 10 artists earned the recognition. But Batiste still won the trophy, even among some of the biggest names in popular music.
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”
Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys
Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks
This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
Lady Gaga will perform at Grammys but her musical collaborator Tony Bennett, 95, will 'cheer' her on from home amid his battle with Alzheimer’s
Lady Gaga will be performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. The 36-year-old singer is nominated for six awards alongside Tony Bennett for their second collaborative album, Love for Sale. The announcement comes after...
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional Over Son Wolfgang Making It to the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli couldn't be more proud of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. ET spoke with the pair at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday, where she gushed over the GRAMMY-nominated songwriter. "It is really emotional. I mean, the song that Wofie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it's really beautiful...
thesource.com
Silk Sonic Named Opening Performers for the 2022 GRAMMYs
Kanye West won’t be on the GRAMMYs stage but Silk Sonic will. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are a part of the third cycle of performers announced for this Sunday’s show. Named alongside Silk Sonic are Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, and Maria Becerra.
Complex
Bill Maher Says Jada Pinkett Smith Should Feel ‘Lucky’ That Alopecia Is Her Biggest Medical Problem
Nearly a week after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, Bill Maher weighed in on the slap heard around the world on Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time. Maher opened his monologue by delivering a few jokes at Smith’s expense. “I’m not here to...
Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial
Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
AOL Corp
Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga to perform, everything else happening during Sunday's awards
This year’s Grammy Awards will spotlight a new location – Las Vegas – and an inching toward normalcy as it again unfolds in front of a live audience after a 2021 hybrid edition. Sunday's 64th annual show, postponed from January amid a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases,...
2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters win big
It was Jon Batiste's night, with the pianist, singer, songwriter, and Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader winning five Grammy Awards on Sunday. Batiste was nominated for 11 awards — eight for his jazz album We Are and three for his score to the Pixar film Soul. He took home Album of the Year for We Are, as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry" and Best Music Video for "Freedom." As part of the team that made the Soul soundtrack, he also earned a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award.
Grammys live | Baby Keem wins best rap performance
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):. Las Vegas is lucky for Baby Keem. The 21-year-old won best rap performance at the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday for “Family Ties,” a song that features his cousin Kendrick Lamar.
Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List
Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
purewow.com
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
Here’s who could make history during Sunday’s Grammys
Some Grammy performers could have their names carved in the show's history books on Sunday.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeVar Burton Warns Audience To "Remain In Your Seats" While Introducing Grammys Presenter
LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month. “Now, I want to warn you all...
BuzzFeed
