ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Dedicated Her Award To Her Parents, And Other Highlights From All The Filipino Artists At The 2022 Grammys

By Kelly Martinez
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRIAV_0eyThADT00

It was a big year for Filipino artists at the 2022 Grammys !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ut5R_0eyThADT00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Not only were several Filipino artists nominated, but they also took home some MAJOR wins — and they gave some pretty awesome performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gm3KW_0eyThADT00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The first Filipino American to win a Grammy was Larry Ramos , who received the award with his band, The New Christy Minstrels, in 1962. He was also the first Asian American to win a Grammy, period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ld0W6_0eyThADT00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

As a Filipino, I was so excited to see so much representation at this year's Grammy Awards. Here's everyone who was nominated and won:

First of all, Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFyIC_0eyThADT00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"This is my biggest dream come true," Olivia said.

She also won Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song, "Driver's License."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KV5QE_0eyThADT00

Still emotionally recovering from her performance.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

AND she won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWiLA_0eyThADT00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I really wanna dedicate this award to my parents," Olivia said while accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album. "When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I wanted to be a gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel. She thought I was joking, but I was super defensive. So the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though she probably thought it was just a little kid pipe dream. But I want to thank my mom for being supportive of my dreams no matter how crazy. And I want to thank my mom and dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HV3JT_0eyThADT00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

You can watch her full speech below:

Olivia was up for seven Grammy awards in total, in all four major categories. The 19-year-old artist was also nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Music Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nsb0R_0eyThADT00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Olivia is of partial Filipino descent on her father's side. “It’s been so amazing to hear, especially from young girls, that they see someone like them out there. Breaking down barriers isn’t just about me, it makes others feel seen as well," she wrote in an email to the LA Times .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpUFQ_0eyThADT00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Next up, Bruno Mars — along with the rest of band Silk Sonic — won Song of the Year for "Leave the Door Open." It also won Best R&B Performance. Additionally, it was nominated for Record of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFUy2_0eyThADT00

Here's Bruno, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accepting their award!

Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer has previously won 11 Grammys . He is of mixed heritage and has Filipino roots through his mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6FgW_0eyThADT00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Filipino and Black artist H.E.R. won Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song “Fight for You."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyP4c_0eyThADT00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She was nominated for a total of eight awards this year, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She was also nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8zgD_0eyThADT00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer has already won four Grammys. In 2019, she took home wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. In 2021, she won Song Of The Year for "I Can't Breathe," along with Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagined."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhXoi_0eyThADT00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer is of Filipino descent on her mother's side. She's been vocal about being proud of her heritage, telling BuzzFeed in an interview : "I've been cooking Filipino food really well. I finally got some recipes from my mom and my aunt, so I've been diving into my roots."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCURE_0eyThADT00
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Rapper Saweetie was nominated for Best New Artist — the only female rapper to be nominated for that category this year — and Best Rap Song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei3BE_0eyThADT00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Saweetie is of mixed Filipino descent through her mother. "I come from two big families: My Filipino Chinese side and then my Black side. Lots of aunties and uncles, lots of cousins," she said in an interview with NPR .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SygGT_0eyThADT00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Blasian star has been vocal about embracing all parts of her heritage. She explained in an interview with Grammy.com : "The reason why I share both sides is because I know there are Asian kids at home, Black kids at home, and it's dope to represent where you're from — because if I can do it, I know they'll feel like they can do it. I try to share as much as my background as possible, so that kids who need inspiration can identify with me — and so they know that if Saweetie can do it, they can too."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rZqi_0eyThADT00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And finally, Elle King, who has Filipino roots through her father Rob Schneider, was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDw7A_0eyThADT00

The singer's paternal grandmother is from the Philippines. "My Filipino family is deeply rooted in being together. Every house has karaoke, they’re so warm and friendly," Elle said .

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!

CTV

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed

825

Followers

793

Posts

480K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
Complex

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys

It’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all receiving nods as potential year-defining records. Plus, the 2022 awards marked the first where 10 artists earned the recognition. But Batiste still won the trophy, even among some of the biggest names in popular music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
Bruno Mars
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Performance#The Recording Academy#Filipino American#The New Christy Minstrels#Asian American
thesource.com

Silk Sonic Named Opening Performers for the 2022 GRAMMYs

Kanye West won’t be on the GRAMMYs stage but Silk Sonic will. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are a part of the third cycle of performers announced for this Sunday’s show. Named alongside Silk Sonic are Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, and Maria Becerra.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
The Week

2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters win big

It was Jon Batiste's night, with the pianist, singer, songwriter, and Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader winning five Grammy Awards on Sunday. Batiste was nominated for 11 awards — eight for his jazz album We Are and three for his score to the Pixar film Soul. He took home Album of the Year for We Are, as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry" and Best Music Video for "Freedom." As part of the team that made the Soul soundtrack, he also earned a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Grammys live | Baby Keem wins best rap performance

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):. Las Vegas is lucky for Baby Keem. The 21-year-old won best rap performance at the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday for “Family Ties,” a song that features his cousin Kendrick Lamar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

825
Followers
793
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy