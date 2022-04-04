Olivia Rodrigo Dedicated Her Award To Her Parents, And Other Highlights From All The Filipino Artists At The 2022 Grammys

It was Jon Batiste's night, with the pianist, singer, songwriter, and Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader winning five Grammy Awards on Sunday. Batiste was nominated for 11 awards — eight for his jazz album We Are and three for his score to the Pixar film Soul. He took home Album of the Year for We Are, as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry" and Best Music Video for "Freedom." As part of the team that made the Soul soundtrack, he also earned a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO