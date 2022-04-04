ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Basically In Tears Because Jazmine Sullivan Just Won Her First Pair Of Grammys — And A Win For Jazmine Is A Win For Black Women

By Morgan Murrell
 1 day ago

Jazmine Sullivan took home not one, but two Grammys tonight!

Jazmine picked up her very first Grammy early in the show when "Pick Up Your Feelings" won for Best R&B Performance — it tied with Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open."

"Pick Up Your Feelings" was also nominated for Best R&B Song but lost to Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open."

And then cheers rang out again as Jazmine's name was announced again, this time for Best R&B Album. Her 2021 project, Heaux Tales , beat out releases from fellow nominees H.E.R., Snoh Aalegra, Jon Baptiste, and Leon Bridges.

Heux Tales has been on repeat with my friends and me...and my entire Twitter timeline, so this win felt like a win for all of us! Issa Rae loved it so much, Jazmine ended up creating a deluxe edition featuring the Insecure star.

Jazmine. Say the fuck less. https://t.co/HRUwr6ZiJK

@IssaRae 09:41 PM - 09 Jan 2021

"[ Heaux Tales ended up being] a safe space for Black women to tell their stories," Jazmine began in her acceptance speech. "For us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited."

She continued, "Shout out to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful."

Before tonight, Jazmine had 12 Grammy nominations under her belt. Later on in the night, she admitted that she'd almost given up on the idea of winning a Grammy.

Jazmine Sullivan on her two #Grammys: “I’m overwhelmed. I’ve been wanting to win a Grammy since I was a kid. After losing so many times, I feel like I kind of gave up... So it’s surreal to actually hold these babies right now.” https://t.co/5MEXLJhn5G

@Variety 02:27 AM - 04 Apr 2022

"Not a lot of things matter with all that I’ve been through," Jazmine told Variety last month about what a Grammy win would mean to her. "I feel as if I have always gotten acclaim from people that I care about and respect."

She added, "I also treasure the things that truly matter. In my older age, that means the most. Like, I’ve been able to perform with Stevie Wonder. Girl, that’s a big deal. That’s the reward. If I win, though, that would be nice. Not just for me, but for underdogs. That’s why people are rooting for me. I’ve been at this for a minute and always put my best foot forward."

Well, fans — myself included — could not be happier for the singer-songwriter. Here's how they celebrated Jazmine's win on Twitter:

1.

Jazmine Sullivan deserves everything lol

@keyon 02:12 AM - 04 Apr 2022

2.

Jazmine better take a few more home @RecordingAcad .

@ScottieBeam 11:42 PM - 03 Apr 2022

3.

jazmine sullivan is proof that talent always wins in the end

@naurveen 02:13 AM - 04 Apr 2022

4.

HEAUX TALES JUST GOT THAT GRAMMY BABY, BLACK WOMEN—and specifically Jazmine Sullivan—FOR THE WIN!!!Nature is healing✨🍃 #GRAMMYs

@shanellegenai 02:17 AM - 04 Apr 2022

5.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN IS THE GOAT

@lizzo 02:32 AM - 04 Apr 2022

6.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN REALLY JUST WON THE #GRAMMY for Best R&amp;B Album

@iamlexstylz 02:18 AM - 04 Apr 2022

7.

heaux tales was a cultural reset, a masterpiece. and it was unequivocally for Black women, period. she doesn’t need this recognition but it’s more than deserved. SO happy for jazmine!!!!

@KathleenNB 02:25 AM - 04 Apr 2022

8.

Jazmine Sullivan has been consistently putting out great work. She is an amazing artist that deserves this win. AND HEAUX TALES IS DOPE!!! Add it to your playlist.

@msshanitarenee 02:20 AM - 04 Apr 2022

9.

Jazmine Sullivan went from busting windows out ya car to winning a Grammy somebody hold me

@heyjaeee 10:56 PM - 03 Apr 2022

10.

JAZMINE TAKING HOME NOT ONE BUT TWO GRAMMYS TONIGHT !!!

@SAYlTLlKEDAT 02:13 AM - 04 Apr 2022

Here's to many more wins!

