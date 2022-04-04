I'm Basically In Tears Because Jazmine Sullivan Just Won Her First Pair Of Grammys — And A Win For Jazmine Is A Win For Black Women

Related
Grammys live | Baby Keem wins best rap performance
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):. Las Vegas is lucky for Baby Keem. The 21-year-old won best rap performance at the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday for “Family Ties,” a song that features his cousin Kendrick Lamar.
Philadelphia's Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove win big at Grammys
Congrats to Philly's own Jazmine Sullivan and Questlove on their Grammy wins!
Why Wasn't Bo Burnham at the 2022 Grammy Awards? The Comedian Just Won His First Grammy
As you probably know, not every award accepted at prestigious entertainment ceremonies, such as the Oscars and Grammys, is televised. It's a decision that has caused somewhat of an uproar over the last few years; but unless the show goes on for upwards of, like, six hours, not every moment can be plastered on the small screen. After the infamously chaotic Academy Awards 2022 — which set the internet on fire — the Grammy Awards 2022 were a miraculous success in comparison.
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
22 of the most shocking moments from the Grammys throughout the years
The Grammys have had surprising winners, acceptance-speech crashes, and impromptu performances that have become iconic moments in music history.
It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet
The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon Bring Down the House With Performance of 'Peaches' at 2022 GRAMMYs
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon make for one powerful trio! During Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the guys gave a show-stopping performance of their multi-nominated hit song, "Peaches." Bieber kicked off the performance at the piano, singing an emotional...
The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks
This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours
John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
Lady Gaga Poses with Elton John's Sons (AKA Her Godchildren) in Rare New Photos
Lady Gaga has been called many things, from Mother Monster to the Queen of Pop. However, our new favorite moniker for the singer might be the title she was given in a post from Elton John's husband, David Furnish, who called her “Gagamother.”. While the Grammy and Academy Award-winning...
Grammys 2022: Miranda Lambert to miss show, everything else happening during Sunday's awards
The Grammys are live and in a new location: Las Vegas. All you need to know, from who's performing (Lady Gaga) to who's hosting (Trevor Noah).
H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys
Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial
Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’
Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List
Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify
Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LeVar Burton Warns Audience To "Remain In Your Seats" While Introducing Grammys Presenter
LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month. “Now, I want to warn you all...
Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards
Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
