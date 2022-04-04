Potential Tax Hike for State Oil
With oil prices at a level not seen since the shale boom North Dakota oil producers could be facing a new tax hike.
Last month was the first time since 2014 the price of a barrel of oil averaged more than $95.
If prices stay above $90, a barrel for the next two months North Dakota oil producers will face a tax hike from ten percent to eleven percent.
This trigger was first established in 2015 by North Dakota lawmakers.
Some state leaders and the oil industry want a more friendly environment for producing domestic oil because of the sanctions on Russia.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0