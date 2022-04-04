ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS Reveals the Artists They Dream Of Collaborating With

Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS slayed their 2022 Grammys performance of their hit song “Butter” earlier this evening. Prior to their spy-themed number, the K-pop group participated in some interviews on the red carpet wearing tonal suits by Louis Vuitton. Speaking to...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Hypebae

See BTS' Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Grammys

Stars arrived at the 64th Grammys in Las Vegas in their best outfits, including BTS members Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga. Jungkook, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was out of quarantine, joining his bandmates. The septet, who later performed their hit “Butter” during the awards show, posed on the red carpet fully dressed in Louis Vuitton. Each member wore tonal suits, with V and RM in brown paired with purple shirts underneath. Meanwhile, Suga and J-Hope were matching in all-white, and Jungkook and Jimin were styled in blue. Jin stood out from the group being the only member in tan while V showed off his large flower brooch.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters Score Multiple Wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. The ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on Fox, the show was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Måneskin. LL Cool J opened the evening with a medley of some of his biggest hits. Among them: “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage” and “The Boomin System.” Jennifer Lopez, recognized with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage — which included...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
J Balvin
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
J Hope
Person
Snoop Dogg
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
Complex

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys

It’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all receiving nods as potential year-defining records. Plus, the 2022 awards marked the first where 10 artists earned the recognition. But Batiste still won the trophy, even among some of the biggest names in popular music.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Zendaya Reveals She Did Her Own Makeup for the 2022 Oscars

Following the eventful 94th Academy Awards, Zendaya has unveiled that she actually did her own makeup for the awards show. After the Oscars, the Dune star took to Instagram to share her look for the night, which featured a cropped shirt and sequined skirt by Valentino. “Every now and then I do my own beat,” the actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin unite on new songs ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love’

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin have made for a somewhat unlikely combination, sharing two new collaborative singles. The first, ‘Sigue’ is a fiery party-starter that features both artists singing over an instrumental courtesy of superstar reggaeton producer (and frequent Balvin collaborator) Tainy. ‘Forever My Love’, on the other hand, is a much slower, acoustic-led ballad. Sheeran sings in Spanish on both tracks, specifically learning the language for his contribution.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Donatella Versace Opens Up About Britney Spears: "She Went Through Hell and Back"

Donatella Versace is sharing her thoughts on Britney Spears after the pair recently hung out for the first time in nearly two decades. “I went to see Britney because I always care about her,” the fashion designer recently told Entertainment Tonight. “The last time she was in Milan like 15 years ago, so I brought a few pictures to show to her. She was so moved.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins During GRAMMYs Performance

Billie Eilish delivered a stunning performance of her hit song, "Happier Than Ever," at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday night. The performance was made all the more special by her outfit of choice, as she wore a T-shirt with Taylor Hawkins' face on it, as she belted out her GRAMMY-nominated song. The Foo Fighters drummer died last month at age 50.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Mike Shinoda Wins Best Remixed Recording Grammy at 2022 Awards

Congratulations to Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda for taking home the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording for reimagining Deftones' "Passenger" at the 2022 awards ceremony!. "Back to Life" (Booker T Kings of Soul satta dub) – Booker T., remixer (Soul II Soul) "Born for Greatness" (Cymek remix) – Spencer Bastin,...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Dua Lipa Serves a '90s Moment at the 2022 Grammys With Iconic Versace Dress

Dua Lipa made yet another red carpet statement at this year’s 2022 Grammys. The Future Nostalgia artist attended music’s biggest night in a Versace number, specifically a black leather dress from the label’s Fall 1992 collection. The iconic bondage silhouette was previously seen on the one and only Donatella Versace, as well as Cindy Crawford in the ’90s. Back in 2019, Kaia Gerber also wore the stunning design for her 18th birthday.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy