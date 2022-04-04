750 straphangers evacuated from NYC subway train that hit object in tunnel

FDNY firefighters evacuated around 750 people from a 7 Train in Queens. Wayne Carrington

About 750 straphangers were evacuated from a smoke-filled subway in Queens on Sunday after the train got stuck when it struck an object on the tracks, officials said.

A Manhattan-bound 7 train ran over the unidentified object shortly after pulling out of the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue station in Long Island City at about 5:30 p.m., FDNY Deputy Chief Francis McCarthy said at a press conference.

Smoke filled the subway cars after the impact. A rescue train was dispatched and ferried the stranded commuters back to the station, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Upon hearing initial reports of people allegedly walking on the tracks, power was briefly shut off. When the reports were found to be untrue, power was restored so responders could evacuate the passengers.

“Once it was confirmed no one was on the tracks we had to put the power back on and get the rescue train out there to rescue the people trapped in the tunnel,” McCarthy told reporters.

Police are investigating whether the object was intentionally placed on the tracks.

FDNY evacuate straphangers at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue station in Queens.

Commuters stuck on the train are allowed out into the station.

Commuters leave the train at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue Station.