750 straphangers evacuated from NYC subway train that hit object in tunnel

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
FDNY firefighters evacuated around 750 people from a 7 Train in Queens. Wayne Carrington

About 750 straphangers were evacuated from a smoke-filled subway in Queens on Sunday after the train got stuck when it struck an object on the tracks, officials said.

A Manhattan-bound 7 train ran over the unidentified object shortly after pulling out of the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue station in Long Island City at about 5:30 p.m., FDNY Deputy Chief Francis McCarthy said at a press conference.

Smoke filled the subway cars after the impact. A rescue train was dispatched and ferried the stranded commuters back to the station, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Upon hearing initial reports of people allegedly walking on the tracks, power was briefly shut off. When the reports were found to be untrue, power was restored so responders could evacuate the passengers.

“Once it was confirmed no one was on the tracks we had to put the power back on and get the rescue train out there to rescue the people trapped in the tunnel,” McCarthy told reporters.

Police are investigating whether the object was intentionally placed on the tracks.

FDNY evacuate straphangers at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue station in Queens.
Commuters stuck on the train are allowed out into the station.
Commuters leave the train at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue Station.
Firefighters evacuate passengers in Queens.

NBC New York

Woman Found Dead in NYC Club

A woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a nightclub in Queens early Sunday, authorities say. Few details were immediately clear on the case, including the woman's identity. Police say employees told them they found the woman unconscious in the Cinderella Lounge -- cops didn't...
CBS New York

Man accused of killing Queens nurse extradited to New York

NEW YORK -- A man accused of killing a Queens nurse after meeting on a dating app has been extradited to New York to face charges.Danueal Drayton, 31, is being held in California on an unrelated crime.The Queens District Attorney has charged Drayton with murder and sexual assault.Investigators say 29-year-old Samantha Stewart was found strangled at her home in Jamaica in 2018 after a date with Drayton.If convicted, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.
New York Post

New York Post

