Cook’s WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Review

WrestleMania 38 takes centre stage in late-night viewing across the weekend, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.Logan Paul and The Miz beat Rey Mysterio and brother Dominik on the opening night of action, with Stone Cold Steve Austin also beating Kevin Owens in thrilling style.WWE icon Charlotte Flair also engineered victory against Ronda Rousey in a headline-grabbing act, while Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair claimed the Raw Women’s title.Sunday night will see the Raw Tag Team and Women’s Tag Team titles up for grabs, as well as the Winner Takes All unification match featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.Here’s...
Comments / 0