Cook’s WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Review

By Steve Cook
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHey kids! It’s Steve Cook here with you one more time as we’ve reached the end of our WrestleMania Weekend orgy of professional wrestling. I hope it’s been as good for you as it’s been for me, if not better. Thanks to all of you...

411mania.com

PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Turns On Logan Paul, How Much Logan Paul Pokemon Card Was Purchased For

The alliance between The Miz and Logan Paul is no more. Following their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38, The Miz laid out Logan Paul with a Skull-Crushing Finale. Miz would then retreat to the back, taunting Paul, while the YouTube star stared him down from inside the ring.
WWE
Big Title Change Takes Place At WrestleMania 38

Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return during the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she became a champion once again when she defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu title match. Becky Lynch has been holding the belt since SummerSlam, and Bianca Belair has been trying to make her way back into...
WWE
Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
Watch: Logan Paul Drops an F-Bomb After Being Betrayed By The Miz at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul was able to prove himself in the ring tonight alongside The Miz, with the unlikely tag team pair managing to defeat the Mysterios, with Rey and Dominik being unable to lay claim to the W. Unfortunately for Paul, The Miz had a betrayal ready and waiting, causing the Youtube star to let out an unexpected "WTF" moment that threw fans for a loop. With Miz and Logan Paul now at odds, it will be interesting to see if this comes into play during any future events.
WWE
The KO Show Turns Into a No Holds Barred Match at Wrestlemania, Steve Austin Wins (Pics, Video)

As expected, the segment between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin turned into a fight at Wrestlemania. However, it became something more, as Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match. Austin accepted, a referee came down and the match was on. The two brawled all around ringside, and Austin took several bumps, including a stunner from Owens. However he avoided a chair shot and hit a stunner of his own to get the victory.
WWE
Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – New Champions Crowned, Bron Breakker Vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Viewing Party. Today’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens up from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see fans finding their seats in the background as they hype tonight’s show. We see Bron Breakker arriving to the venue earlier today. We also see video of Tommaso Ciampa arriving. They talk about this potentially being Ciampa’s final NXT match.
WWE
Ready to Rumble: How to Watch WrestleMania 38 on TV and Online

Watch: Nikki & Brie's Bella WWE Legacy Over the Years. Get ready to jump back into the WWE ring. WrestleMania 38 returns this weekend for what Peacock promises to be "the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history." WWE stars Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Jackass' Johnny Knoxville and more will battle it out in must-see matches, plus, the legendary "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will make his highly anticipated WrestleMania return after nearly two decades.
WWE
Roman Reigns Unifies the WWE and Universal Championships By Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the process. "The Tribal Chief" finally picked up his first win over "The Beast" at a WrestleMania event by countering Lesnar's attempt at an F5 and nailing him with yet another Spear. Reigns has now successfully retained the Universal title at back-to-back WrestleManias, the first man to ever do so as part of his record-breaking championship reign.
WWE
WrestleMania 38: What time does WWE start and where can I watch it?

WrestleMania 38 takes centre stage in late-night viewing across the weekend, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.Logan Paul and The Miz beat Rey Mysterio and brother Dominik on the opening night of action, with Stone Cold Steve Austin also beating Kevin Owens in thrilling style.WWE icon Charlotte Flair also engineered victory against Ronda Rousey in a headline-grabbing act, while Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair claimed the Raw Women’s title.Sunday night will see the Raw Tag Team and Women’s Tag Team titles up for grabs, as well as the Winner Takes All unification match featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.Here’s...
WWE
Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
Edge Begins Forming His New Heel Stable At WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is getting his new faction. Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw Edge defeat AJ Styles after a hard-fought back & forth bout. The finish saw Damian Priest appear at ringside, distracting Styles while he was on the apron preparing for a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ finally went for the move but Edge met him in the air with a big Spear.
WWE
WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
WWE

