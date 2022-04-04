ANALYSIS: Money is the Real Star of the Queens Bus Network Redesign
By Dave Colon
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
1 day ago
Money can’t buy you love, but it can buy the MTA fewer headaches when rolling out its Queens bus redesign. In its second attempt to straighten the borough’s spaghetti bus routes and consolidate too-close stops, the transit agency has abandoned its previous “revenue-neutral” approach to speeding up buses and increasing ridership....
The MTA’s boss said on Wednesday that the agency’s modest pilot program to test all-door bus boarding on a handful of routes was going back to the drawing board, with no plans for when it might see the light of day. “I’m trying to rethink when would be...
NJT wants the community’s input on the initiative to redesign the local bus network for the Burlington-Camden-Gloucester area. NJ Transit will hold two virtual sessions for the public to provide input on the recently launched NewBus Burlington-Camden-Gloucester (BCG) initiative, a project to redesign the local intrastate bus network in the greater Burlington-Camden-Gloucester area for the first time in several decades.
The big story (well, in these parts) was the release of the Queens bus redesign, which is crucial given that many of the routes are relics of the pre-car days when streetcars ruled. Everyone covered: NYDN, Streetsblog, amNY, NY1 (though not the Times or the Post). In fact, at one...
A Bronx panel on Thursday night rejected a Department of Transportation plan to slim dangerous Riverdale Avenue by one lane, plus install and other traffic-calming measures, in a contentious 3-2 vote. The majority on the Traffic and Transportation Committee of Bronx Community Board 8 objected to the DOT’s proposed .75-mile-long...
Car-Free Earth Day is anything but. On Thursday, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez heralded the city’s big climate event: a so-called “Car Free Earth Day” on Saturday, April 23. Problem is, it’s not car-free at all. It’s merely a press release listing 3.8 miles of city streets — most of them already part of the car-light open streets program — where car drivers can’t go for a few hours on one day. (The list is at the bottom of this post.)
We’ve made it to the Final Four of our annual March (Parking) Madness tournament, where NYPD precincts compete to see which is the most disrespectful of its neighbors thanks to illegal parking, garbage and general lack of concern for anyone other than police officers’ convenience. The story below pits the 110th Precinct (our Queens champion losers) vs. the Brooklyn winner jerks, the 84th Precinct. And in our Western Regional later today, the 41st Precinct of the Bronx is taking on the 24th Precinct of Manhattan (click here for that bout). Polls will remain open until Friday at noon in both contests. For a reminder of why we do this contest, click here.
The city’s plan to convert the westernmost block of Gates Avenue in a public plaza now includes the adjacent block, which would be converted to a one-way eastbound “shared street” configuration that would remove parking, widen sidewalks and require drivers to go a maximum of 5 miles per hour.
Editor’s note: This is the second semi-finals bout in our contest to find America’s Best Bus Stop. Don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to vote, and click back to our first semifinals bout, Boston vs. Lewes, before polls close on Sunday. Smaller bus systems may not...
People have a love-hate relationship with April Fool’s Day stories because they either feel bad that they were fooled — or they feel bad when they learn that the story isn’t true. Case in point: Our April Fool’s Day story on Friday about how Mayor Adams was...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train operator was shoved onto the tracks at the Granville Red Line station in Edgewater Monday night. Police said the CTA train operator was about to resume his southbound Red Line run at the station above Granville Avenue just east of Broadway, when he heard a voice asking for help in getting a cellphone that had fallen on the tracks. When the operator turned to look at the tracks, someone pushed him from behind and he fell, police said.The operator remained on the tracks until power was cut, and then he was rescued by first responders.Paramedics took the train operator to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition. He felt soreness throughout his body, police said.The Chicago Transit Authority said the operator did not come into extent with the electrified third rail. Trains were delayed for about 30 minutes following the incident. The CTA was working with police to identify the attacker late Monday. Area Three detectives are invesigating.
More than 90 percent of the people arrested for common petty offenses last year were of Black and Brown New Yorkers, according to a new report by The Legal Aid Society, including 88 percent of arrests for driving without a license — piling onto already alarming data that reveals the racial bias in the NYPD’s policing of public space.
