ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Local firefighters fear their gear is poisoning them. Now they’re teaming up to find out

By CAI
capeandislands.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters prepare to use a 3/4 attack line as they begin training. They assume a standard pose to enter a burning home. On a frigid day at the Nantucket Fire Department headquarters, nearly two dozen firefighters were starting to sweat. One group spotted each other as they took turns...

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

Four-alarm fire destroys home, multiple acres of brush, in Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. (WLNE)- A home in Lynn was destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Saturday afternoon. The fire spread from the home to a nearby brush area, burning multiple acres into the woods, according to the city’s fire department. Officials said that the fire started on Broadway just after...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

‘Dire Error In Judgement’: Dartmouth 11-Year-Old Burned After Gas Can Thrown Onto Campfire Explodes

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – An 11-year-old was burned Saturday night when a gas can exploded at a camp fire in Dartmouth. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at a home on Collins Corner Road. Dartmouth Police said the child suffered multiple burns while standing near the fire when the gasoline container they threw into the fire exploded. The child’s injuries are not considered life threatening. They were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment. “We are all very relieved that the incident did not turn out much worse, and we certainly hope that others can learn from this dire error in judgment,” Police Chief Brian Levesque said.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
Nantucket, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Poisoning#Standardization
WPRI 12 News

Family displaced by Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a historic home in Fall River Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to High Street around 5:15 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof. Fire officials tell 12 News that the flames weren’t the only obstacle they had to face. “We […]
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Boston

Man storms burning building in Dorchester to rescue residents

The fire displaced 17 residents, including three children. A passerby became a first responder Monday when he stormed a burning building in Dorchester to help rescue residents, NBC 10 Boston reported. The Boston Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 10:15 a.m. and found heavy fire on all...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Officials Warn Of Outdoor Shower Fire Danger

HARWICH (CBS) — There are some on Cape Cod who say there’s nothing better than an outdoor shower on a nice day. But authorities in one town are warning that one aspect of the outdoor shower setup can prove dangerous, especially in early spring. The Harwich Fire Department said in a recent Facebook post that they’ve responded to multiple fires that have started in outdoor shower areas over the years – and the cause is often “a shower mirror that reflects the sun into the side of the house.” The springtime angle of the sun and warmer temperatures can cause big problems. “If...
HARWICH, MA
ABC6.com

Crews respond to wooded area in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE)- The wooded area off of Diamond Hill Road, near Citizens’ Memorial Elementary School, was the site of a large presence by emergency crews Friday night. An ABC6 News Crew was live at the scene, they reported five fire trucks and an ambulance blocking off the area.
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

Mysterious Hanging Baby Shoe in New Bedford Sparks Questions

Ever come across something that leaves you completely stumped? That was me over the weekend. On Saturday, April 2, Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM teamed up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford for the spring edition of the Hunger Heroes Food Drive. Volunteers gathered at the Buttonwood Park warming house to collect donated non-perishable food for local kids and families who could use the help.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stubborn fire contained in Fall River

Fall River, Mass. — Firefighters spent several hours battling a fire on High street Sunday afternoon. According to the Fall River fire department the fire started when; for reasons unknown, a vehicle caught fire in the driveway of the single family home around 5:10 p.m. Those flames then spread to the home.
FALL RIVER, MA
Medical News Today

What is toe jam and what causes it?

People who experience a buildup of debris and gunk between their toes may have “toe jam.” Toe jam may have one of several causes and is usually easy to treat. Many factors can cause toe jam, ranging from lint from socks and poor hygiene to fungal infections and underlying health conditions.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

Hiker Airlifted From New Hampshire Mountaintop After Falling While Taking Pictures

CHATHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A Maine man was seriously hurt and had to be airlifted from the top of Mt. Kearsarge in New Hampshire after he fell from a fire tower while taking photos. The 25-year-old from South Portland had hiked to the summit around 1 p.m. on Sunday and was taking pictures with a friend. The hiker fell from the top of the stairs and landed at the base of the tower. The man suffered serious head injuries in the fall. His friend provided first aid while another hiker who witnessed the fall called 911. Rescuers speaking to the injured hiker’s friend determined his condition was getting worse and was potentially life threatening. As a result, the Army National Guard Medivac Aviation Unit was called. The injured hiker was hoisted from the mountain and into a medivac helicopter around 3:45 p.m. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy