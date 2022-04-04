Local firefighters fear their gear is poisoning them. Now they’re teaming up to find out

HARWICH (CBS) — There are some on Cape Cod who say there’s nothing better than an outdoor shower on a nice day. But authorities in one town are warning that one aspect of the outdoor shower setup can prove dangerous, especially in early spring. The Harwich Fire Department said in a recent Facebook post that they’ve responded to multiple fires that have started in outdoor shower areas over the years – and the cause is often “a shower mirror that reflects the sun into the side of the house.” The springtime angle of the sun and warmer temperatures can cause big problems. “If...

