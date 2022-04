Any hope that Bold & Beautiful villainess Sheila ever had of having a relationship with her son and grandson probably went up in gunsmoke when she fired at Steffy and hit Finn instead. And that has to be a bummer for Kimberlin Brown, who, before the shot heard ’round the world, told Soaps.com that all the character “ever wanted was to be loved. She’s just never had the opportunity to do that because of people that had gotten in the way.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO