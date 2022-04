SANDUSKY — Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser has been selected by Leadership Ohio for its Class of Fellows for 2022. “This is an outstanding cadre of highly talented and accomplished fellows,” said Nan Baker, president of the board. “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group during our 30th anniversary year, which will be intentionally focused on collaboration and impact.”

