Bogus Basin ends ski season with largest 'pond skim' turnout in mountain history

When I bought my first mountain bike, I saved up dollar after dollar in a shoebox under my bed until I had enough to buy the perfect hardtail. It was a 26-inch crimson-red Iron Mountain Maverick with an aluminum frame, SunTour XCT fork, and mechanical disk brakes. I did the research, tested it at my local bike shop, and took it home that day. Since then, and several mountain bikes later, I’ve seen mountain bikes change as companies have designed smarter geometries and upgraded parts for smoother and more enjoyable riding. For this review, I tested the best mountain bikes to help you hit the trails or, like me, have a memorable first-bike experience that turns into an addiction.

BICYCLES ・ 5 DAYS AGO